13 new/refreshed Turtle Beach gaming peripherals launching in May

When companies announce a new product, it’s usually one or two at a time. As of today, gamers have several new products to choose from. New Turtle Beach gaming peripherals announced by the company today included three new and refreshed gaming headsets, five gaming keyboards, four gaming mice, and a new gaming mousepad were announced today.

And that’s just the start of things for this year as far as Turtle Beach gaming peripherals are concerned, according to the company’s CEO:

“2024 is set to be a momentous year full of amazing gaming accessories from Turtle Beach. Today’s announcements are just the beginning of our 2024 lineup as we have even more slated to launch this fall, including a newly redesigned Stealth™ 700 headset, plus additional Turtle Beach PC gaming peripherals, controllers, and simulation gear.” Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

A quick peek at the list of new products shows some pretty solid features for the latest Turtle Beach gaming peripherals:

Atlas Air the first and only open back gaming headset that delivers 24-bit audio.

the first and only open back gaming headset that delivers 24-bit audio. Stealth 600 Gen3 the reimagined #1 wireless gaming headset with 80-hour battery and noise cancelling microphone.

the reimagined #1 wireless gaming headset with 80-hour battery and noise cancelling microphone. Stealth 500 a wireless headset offering amazing value and comfort. The new budget wireless beast

a wireless headset offering amazing value and comfort. The new budget wireless beast Vulcan II TKL Pro has Hall Effect switches and mind blowing customization options.

has Hall Effect switches and mind blowing customization options. Burst II Air is the new standard in Ultralight (47g!) mice with a 26k sensor and low latency connectivity.

Let’s dive in and see what new and refreshed Turtle Beach gaming peripherals gamers can pre-order and get their hands on in May!

Turtle Beach Gaming Headsets

The new/refreshed Turtle Beach Gaming Headsets.

Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Wireless Gaming Headset: This newest Stealth 600 offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and now features the brand’s powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers. It also has an astounding 80-hour battery life, AI-driven microphone noise reduction and much more for the same $99.99 MSRP that’s made it the industry’s leading wireless gaming headset. The Stealth 600 comes in Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions.

This newest Stealth 600 offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and now features the brand’s powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers. It also has an astounding 80-hour battery life, AI-driven microphone noise reduction and much more for the same $99.99 MSRP that’s made it the industry’s leading wireless gaming headset. The Stealth 600 comes in Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions. Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 500 Wireless Gaming Headset: the new Stealth 500 , providing gamers with the brand’s signature high-quality gaming audio, plus low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, an adjustable floating headband, and best-in-class 40-hour battery life for $79.99 MSRP. Again, there is an Xbox, PlayStation, and PC version available.

the new Stealth 500 providing gamers with the brand’s signature high-quality gaming audio, plus low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, an adjustable floating headband, and best-in-class 40-hour battery life for $79.99 MSRP. Again, there is an Xbox, PlayStation, and PC version available. Turtle Beach® Atlas™ Air Wireless Open Back PC Gaming Headset: The Atlas Air is the first wireless open back PC gaming headset supporting high-fidelity 24-bit audio. The Atlas Air’s precision 40mm drivers pair with its revolutionary open back earcup design to produce ultra-clear natural audio quality for total immersion on PC. The Atlas Air is extremely comfortable and lightweight at just 301 grams – one of the lightest gaming headsets in its class. It features immersive Waves 3D audio, a high-bandwidth 16kHz microphone, plus up to 50-hours of battery life for $179.99 MSRP.

Turtle Beach Gaming Keyboards

Turtle Beach® Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard: Equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches for reliable, silky smooth key presses rated at a 150M click lifecycle, the Vulcan II TKL Pro’s keys feature a fully adjustable actuation point from 0.1mm to 4mm. Plus, with the Rapid Trigger setting, PC gamers have faster, more precise movement control with less downtime between key presses. The Vulcan II TKL Pro comes in Black or White and is available to pre-order for $149.99 MSRP.

Equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches for reliable, silky smooth key presses rated at a 150M click lifecycle, the Vulcan II TKL Pro’s keys feature a fully adjustable actuation point from 0.1mm to 4mm. Plus, with the Rapid Trigger setting, PC gamers have faster, more precise movement control with less downtime between key presses. The Vulcan II TKL Pro comes in Black or White and is available to pre-order for $149.99 MSRP. Turtle Beach® Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 MSRP

$149.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Vulcan II Max Optical Gaming Keyboard: $229.99 MSRP

$229.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Vulcan TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 MSRP

$99.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Vulcan II Mini Air Optical Gaming Keyboard: $179.99 MSRP

Some of the new Turtle Beach gaming mice and keyboards.

Turtle Beach Gaming Mice & Mouse Pad

Turtle Beach® Burst™ II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless PC Gaming Mouse: The Burst II Air is designed for quick flick shots and the fastest players with Turtle Beach’s smooth yet precise Owl-Eye 26K DPI optical sensor with 650 IPS (16.5m/s) tracking speed. Blazing fast TITAN Optical Switches with adjustable debounce provide a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, while click tensioning and lightspeed actuation deliver unprecedented speed and precision. The Burst II Air comes in Black or White and is available to pre-order for $99.99 MSRP.

The Burst II Air is designed for quick flick shots and the fastest players with Turtle Beach’s smooth yet precise Owl-Eye 26K DPI optical sensor with 650 IPS (16.5m/s) tracking speed. Blazing fast TITAN Optical Switches with adjustable debounce provide a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, while click tensioning and lightspeed actuation deliver unprecedented speed and precision. The Burst II Air comes in Black or White and is available to pre-order for $99.99 MSRP. Turtle Beach® Pure SEL Wired Gaming Mouse: $39.99 MSRP

Pure SEL Wired Gaming Mouse: $39.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Kone XP Air Wireless Gaming Mouse: $129.99 MSRP

Kone XP Air $129.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Pure Air Wireless Gaming Mouse: $99.99 MSRP

Pure Air Wireless Gaming Mouse: $99.99 MSRP Turtle Beach® Sense AIMO Mouse Pad: $59.99 MSRP

All the new and refreshed Turtle Beach gaming peripherals announced today are available for pre-order and are expected to launch on May 19, 2024. You can pre-order them from the Turtle Beach website and other retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the new and refreshed Turtle Beach gaming peripherals announced today? Are you going to be pre-ordering any of them? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.



