[CES 2020] SK hynix expanding consumer lineup

SK hynix is a name you’re likely unfamiliar with. In the past, they’ve supplied OEMs with hard drives, DRAM, NAND flash, and CMOS Image Sensors. After their initial consumer release with the Gold S31 SSD drive, the company is expanding its consumer lineup at CES 2020.

“SK hynix’s new SSDs were built as premier solutions for users seeking advanced performance to run multimedia tools and the most demanding of PC games. We are excited to introduce SK hynix’s Gold S31 SATA, Gold P31 PCIe, and Platinum P31 PCIe SSDs for the first time at CES, at a time when the brand continues to expand its presence in the United States.” SK hynix spokesperson

While actual specifications are scarce at the moment, the drives are built with the company’s 128-layer 4D NAND flash. We try and swing by their booth at CES in January to find out more about these new consumer-oriented SSDs.

We previously reviewed their Gold S31 and, although SATA SSD speeds have pretty much hit their limit, the price for the speeds you get was definitely reasonable.

The SK hynix Gold S31 SSD definitely offers improved speeds over HDD and some other SATA III SSD drives. While it doesn’t match NVMe speeds, it’s still a decent and affordable upgrade for gamers and content creators on a budget or who are limited by the SATA slot types in their computers. Techaeris SK hynix Gold S31 SSD review

