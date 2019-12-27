Translate up to 40 languages with the WT2 Plus earbuds

Usually the earbuds and headphones we cover here have everything to do with a great music and audio experience. But once in a while, there’s something a bit different that crosses our radar. The WT2 Plus earbuds are exactly that, different. These aren’t meant to bring your library of music into your ears, instead, they’re meant to help you understand other languages.

The WT2 Plus are translator earbuds that can recognize up to 40 languages and 88 different accents. The company sent over a pair to us for review but we haven’t had a chance to check them out just yet. We were so intrigued by the technology and the earbuds that we figured we’d introduce them to you before we actually reviewed them.

Here’s the rundown of features and specifications on these earbuds that the company lists on Amazon:

Some of the features found on the WT2 Plus earbuds.

40 LANGUAGES + 88 ACCENTS: Simultaneous 2-way translation in multiple foreign languages. WT2 Plus translator covers 85% of the world’s population. Partial List: Arabic, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Mandarin, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese Filipino Icelandi

While we haven’t used the WT2 Plus earbuds just yet, there is a lot to know when setting these up. Here’s a quick video of how to use these earbuds which I think is going to help us in evaluating them as well.

The WT2 Plus earbuds retail on Amazon for US$229.99 and seem to have a pretty good review base there as well. The rating is nearly 5-stars, which is pretty impressive. Videos I’ve seen online also seem to agree that these translator earbuds do a great job. It will be interesting to see what our experience brings. You can purchase these on Amazon now.

