Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 26 to January 2: “Swords to Ploughshares”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in a Van or Utility vehicle of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started yesterday, December 26th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on January 2nd.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Autumn Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Autumn Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2017 Alpine A110. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Shelby Daytona.

As for the Horizon Autumn Season, 50% completion will snag you the Rare Hudson Hornet while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Happy New Year chat phrase.

“Swords to Ploughshares” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Shire Horse: Own and drive any Vans and Utility vehicle

Own and drive any Vans and Utility vehicle Salt of the Earth: Run a half-marathon in your Vans and Utility vehicle! That’s a distance of 13.1 miles (21.08 km)

Run a half-marathon in your Vans and Utility vehicle! That’s a distance of 13.1 miles (21.08 km) Hustle and Bustle: Things to do, places to be! Weave your way through traffic to earn 5 Threading the Needle Skills with a Vans and Utility vehicle

Things to do, places to be! Weave your way through traffic to earn 5 Threading the Needle Skills with a Vans and Utility vehicle Eager Beaver: Deliver a spectacle and land a 3-star jump at the Rail Yard Ramp Danger Sign with a Vans and Utility vehicle

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Harrier: Win a Cross Country event

Win a Cross Country event Rite of Passage: Win 2 Cross Country Circuit events

Win 2 Cross Country Circuit events Parkour: Earn 3 Awesome Air Skills

Earn 3 Awesome Air Skills Skin of Your Teeth: Earn 1 Ultimate Near Miss Skill

Earn 1 Ultimate Near Miss Skill Beat Around the Bush: Earn 1 Lumberjack Skill

Earn 1 Lumberjack Skill Do You Even Drift, Bro?: Earn 3 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills

Earn 3 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills Millionaire Shortbread: Earn a total of 75,000 Skill Score

Autumn #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd Shop

The #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the Legendary 2008 Lamborghini Reventón, Legendary Ski Hat, Legendary Furry Boots, and Epic Warm Mittens clothing items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 50 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Autumn Racing Championship

The #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary Lancia Stratos, Epic 2003 Renault Clio, Epic BAC Mono, Legendary Classic Race Helmet, Legendary “HO HO HO!” clothing, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Solstice Showdown Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary Lancia Stratos vehicle reward.

Solstice Showdown [Playground Games Seasonal] Autumn Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Legendary “HO HO HO!” clothing reward

Autumn Games [Horizon Seasonal] Better With Age Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Classic Race Helmet reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Better With Age [Horizon Seasonal] Heading North Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary 2003 Renault Clio vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Heading North [Horizonal Seasonal] You. Are. A. Toy! Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary BAC Mono vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

You. Are. A. Toy! [Seasonal PR Stunt] Derwent Reservoir Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Derwent Reservoir Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] TOFT Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

TOFT Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Rannoch Shelf Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Rannoch Shelf Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 17, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Swords to Ploughshares” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 26-January 2nd event and the new Autumn Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.