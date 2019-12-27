Where is Xur, and what is he selling? Week of December 27-31st

It’s that time again for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?” This weekend, December 27-31st, Xur is over at the Winding Cove landing zone on EDZ, so spawn in and make your way towards him. Take a look below to see what exotics Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2.

What is Xur selling this weekend?

Isochronal Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

97 Legendary Shards Fighting Lion (Grenade Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards MK. 44 Stand Asides (Leg Armor) for Titan Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves (Gauntlets) for Hunter Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards The Stag (Helmet) for Warlock Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Three of Coins – 31 Legendary Shards

31 Legendary Shards Invitation Quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Weapon: Fighting Lion

This exotic grenade launcher has a primary perk called Delayed Gratification which causes its projectiles to bounce and explode after you release the trigger. The secondary perk, Thin the Herd, increases damage done to enemy shields.

Titan Gear: MK. 44 Stand Asides

These exotic boots aren’t necessarily new, but they were brought back with the “Curse of Osiris.” Its main perk — Seriously, Watch Out — grants an overshield when sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped. Hits with these abilities recharge a portion of your melee energy.

Hunter Gear: Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves

The Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves perk activates when swapping to a sidearm by increasing its readiness and reload speed. While you’re wounded, damage dealt by the sidearm increases. It’s a pretty good exotic to have if you like to run sidearms.

Warlock Gear: The Stag

The Stag is one of those exotics than can be useful but only in certain situations. The Dearly Departed perk gives you rift energy when you’re close to death. When you do die, a healing rift will be placed under you allowing other teammates to heal up.

Be sure to join us next week for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?”

