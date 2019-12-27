The JBL LINK VIEW is currently US$99 down from US$299

The JBL LINK VIEW has been out for a little over a year now and we gave it an Editor’s Choice award back in October of 2018. The MSRP of the JBL LINK VIEW is US$299.99 which was on par with other Google Assitant devices with its capabilities. Now, JBL has these on sale on their website for a crazy US$99.99, that’s a 67% savings which is a great deal here. It doesn’t appear that this deal is on Amazon, so you’ll need to hit up JBL for the deal.

We’re not sure how long this deal is going to last. It might only be for a short time or until supplies are exhausted. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the JBL LINK VIEW priced at and it is a significant decrease in price. We have no word on a second-generation but we still have CES 2020 to get through and it is possible JBL could introduce one there. Check out the specs of this Google Assistant smart display:

The rear of the JBL LINK VIEW.

The integrated display on the JBL Link View allows you to get things done easily

With voice assist built-in, you can free up your hands to focus on things that matter most

Make a video call to your best friend, watch your favorite Youtube videos, relive your latest family vacation and even dim the lights for a movie

The JBL Link View features an 8-inch high definition touchscreen

A built-in camera shutter and microphone mute switch ensure the highest level of security and privacy

8” HD touchscreen

5MP front-facing camera

Transducer: 2 x 51mm (2”) full-range driver

2 x 51mm (2”) full-range driver Output power: 2 x 10W RMS

2 x 10W RMS Frequency response: 60Hz-20kHz (-6dB)

60Hz-20kHz (-6dB) Signal-to-noise ratio: >80dBA

>80dBA 2.4G Wi-Fi transmitter frequency range: 2412 – 2472MHz (2.4GHz ISM Band, USA 11 Channels, Europe and others 13 Channels)

2412 – 2472MHz (2.4GHz ISM Band, USA 11 Channels, Europe and others 13 Channels) 2.4G Wi-Fi transmitter power: <20dBm (EIRP)

<20dBm (EIRP) 2.4G Wi-Fi modulation: OFDM, DSSS, DBPSK, DQPSK, CCK, 16QAM, 64QAM

OFDM, DSSS, DBPSK, DQPSK, CCK, 16QAM, 64QAM 5G Wi-Fi transmitter power: <20dBm (EIRP)

<20dBm (EIRP) 5G Wi-Fi modulation: OFDM, DSSS, DBPSK, DQPSK, CCK, 16QAM, 64QAM, 256QAM

OFDM, DSSS, DBPSK, DQPSK, CCK, 16QAM, 64QAM, 256QAM 5G Wi-Fi transmitter frequency range: 5.15 – 5.35GHz, 5.470 – 5.725GHz, 5.725 – 5.825GHz

IPX4 splash-proof

Power Supply: 100-240V~50/60Hz

100-240V~50/60Hz Dimensions (W x H x D): 332 x 152 x 100mm

332 x 152 x 100mm Net Weight: 1.3kg

Here’s what our own Jason Bouwmeester had to say about this fantastic Google Assistant smart display, be sure to read the full review here:

The JBL LINK VIEW shows just how much more fun Google Assistant can be with a screen. While we found the most use for it in the kitchen, it sound quality makes it perfect for streaming music from Spotify, Google Play Music, or other sources. Techaeris

Thanks to one of our followers (John) for sending us this deals tip!

What do you think of this deal on the JBL LINK VIEW? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.