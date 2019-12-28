Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser review: Classy looking with 10 essential oils

While we review mostly tech stuff here at Techaeris, we do review other products from time to time. Our Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser review takes a look at a classy looking diffuser that includes 10 essential oils for every mood. Read on for the full review.

Specifications

The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser has the following features and specifications:

THE COMPLETE BUNDLE: Our Essence Diffuser has a 300 ml capacity and uses state of the art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils for ultimate wellness. The Essence diffuser includes 7 ambient light modes with two intensity settings for 14 different light combinations. It also includes 4 timer settings and a convenient auto shutoff feature for low water levels. Essence is made of BPA free plastic with a beautiful printed wood grain design.

ANCIENT FORMULAS PROVEN RESULTS: Our oils are formulated using the highest quality plants, such as lavender from France, Indonesian Cumin and Roman Chamomile. Our oil blends mix specific ratios of our 100% pure oils to create powerful effects on mind, body and overall well being. Our oils have no added fillers and absolutely zero additives. Simply add 6-8 drops into the water tank to add a light scent to any room.

10 ESSENTIAL PLANT OILS: Our Top 10 essential oils include lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils. All oils are therapeutic grade come in amber 10ml jars to protect from sun degradation

NO ADDITIVES NO FILLERS: Absolutely zero cheap additives or fillers are used in creating our oils. We use local harvest (when possible). It takes longer but is better for the environment and creates a better essential oil. We employ a variety of extraction processes such as steam distillation and cold press depending on plant harvested.

Capacity: 300mL

300mL Affective area: 10-13m²

10-13m² Power: 24V DC 500mA 12W

24V DC 500mA 12W Dimensions: approx. 6″ high by 7″ wide

What’s in the box

300ml ultrasonic essence diffuser

10ml lavender essential oil

10ml eucalyptus essential oil

10ml tea tree essential oil

10ml orange essential oil

10ml peppermint essential oil

10ml lemongrass essential oil

10ml jasmine essential oil

10ml nutmeg essential oil

10ml clove essential oil

10ml spearmint essential oil

Power cable

Cleaning brush

Manual

Essential oil description sheet

What’s included with the Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser.

Design

Aroma diffusers come in various shapes and sizes. The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser has a teardrop-ish shape. The bottom section is round, like a squished sphere, and it tapers up and into a narrow spout at the top where the mist diffuses from. The diffuser itself sits about 6-inches in height and about 7-inches at its widest.

At the front of the diffuser base are two buttons. The first is the light button while the second is the mist button. The bottom of the diffuser has three small feet with rubber nubs in them. The power cord connects on the underside and this is also where the mist fan intake is located.

The inside of the diffuser is opaque white plastic. The base has a bowl with a min/max sticker located at the back. In the center is a hole with a small pad which is where the bubbling/misting action happens.

The top and base of the Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser.

As for looks, the PDC Aroma Diffuser looks wooden but it is actually plastic. That being said, it doesn’t look cheap and the wood “finish” on the outer side has a rather nice look. The top part of the diffuser is the diffuser cover. The cover sits on the base where a thin white strip shows. This strip lights up when plugged in and can be rotated through various light combinations.

In addition, this Aroma Diffuser comes with 10 Essence Oils: Lemongrass, Lavender, Jasmine, Clove, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Spearmint, Orange, Peppermint, and Nutmeg. Each oil is said to have a different effect when used, which will cover further in the review.

Ease of Use

The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser is super easy to use. Simply fill the diffuser with clean water between the min/max line on the inside. After that, you can add a few drops of your favourite essential oil and replace the diffuser cover.

Next, plug it in and press the mist button to turn it on. One press will turn it on for one hour, after which time the diffuser will automatically turn off. Press it twice for 3 hours, three times for 6 hours, and four times for no time limit. Pressing it a fifth time will turn it off. If the water does run out, the diffuser will turn off so you don’t have to worry about damaging the unit if you forget to turn it off.

Easy to use buttons adorn the front of the Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser.

As for the light ring, pressing the light button once will turn it on and let it cycle through the different colours. You can either press it again to keep the current colour or keep pressing it to cycle through the available options. To turn the light off, simply hold the switch for a couple of seconds.

Performance

The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser works fairly well. The mist comes out as expected and filled our living room nicely. Regardless of the scent used, it wasn’t overpowering if you only put in a few drops. We tended to leave the diffuser on during testing and it actually ran all day without running out of water. We did also test the timers and the unit did indeed turn off after the allotted time was selected.

Aromatherapy is one of those things that people either swear by or scoff at. Personally, I’ve never thought much into it but the subtle scents can be a nice addition to your room or house. I tried different ones at random without telling anyone what they were. While I didn’t really see a change in behaviour or mood for the most part, when using some of them I did feel a bit calmer and in a slightly better mood. Still, I’m not convinced it was the diffuser alone or the events throughout the course of the day that contributed to that.

At any rate, according to the insert provided with the diffuser, the following oils have the following benefits:

Lemongrass: analgesic, antidepressant, antimicrobial with mood boosting properties

Lavender: promote relaxation, reduce stress, induce sleep

Jasmine: uplifting effects on the mind and depression fighting properties

Clove: immune booster, reduce headaches

Eucalyptus: removes mental fatigue, provides instant mental acuity

Tea Tree: boosts immunity and organ functions

Spearmint: relieves spasms and promotes muscle relaxation, including menstrual pains

Orange: wide array of healing effects including mental and physical from reducing depression, inflammation to relieving muscle pain, and stomach discomfort

Peppermint: boost mental capacity, reduce stress, promotes digestion

Nutmeg: reduce pain, indigestion, boost blood circulation, and relieving menstrual cramps

The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser comes with 10 essential oils.

One thing I did notice, however, was when the diffuser was on with some of the scents, one of my two dogs would start sneezing frequently after half-an-hour or so. I did a bit of Googling and, as it turns out, aroma diffusers aren’t the greatest for pets. In fact, some oils can be harmful to your four-legged friends. If you do have pets, you’ll want to keep that in mind if considering this, or any other diffuser. For dogs, eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemongrass, tea tree, and mint are ones to avoid (three of which are included in this package). Cats, on the other hand, fare much worse and eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemongrass, mint, scented geranium, lavender, lovage, Mexican tea, and Spanish thyme should be avoided (again, three of which are included here).

Price/Value

For some odd reason, the Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser is listed at US$149.99 on their website. However, on Amazon, Wal-mart, and other retailers, it sits around the $39.95 range. Personally, I wouldn’t recommend it at the website price. If you’re into aroma diffusers, it does seem like a pretty decent value for under $40 with the inclusion of 10 essential oils.

Wrap-up

The Pure Daily Care Aroma Diffuser comes with a range of different oils with different benefits. Reasonably priced, it works well and diffuses a subtle scent that fills the room.

