[CES 2020] D-Link adds AI feature with person and glass break detection to Wi-Fi cameras

One of the annoying things with some security cameras is they notify you of any type of movement, including vehicles, animals, and sometimes even trees in the wind. D-Link has announced they are adding AI functionality to their new Wi-Fi cameras which feature person and glass break detection.

“Cameras tell us when our kids arrive home from school, how the pets are doing, when packages arrive, and more. We need those notifications to be accurate. With our specially trained AI-based person and glass break detection, our cameras can do that.” Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, at D-Link Systems

By processing this information with AI, the need to process it in the cloud is eliminated, resulting in faster, more accurate notifications. In addition to adding AI detection functionality, D-Link has also added increased storage and wired Ethernet capabilities to their two new cameras. The cameras allow users to store video with three different methods. The first is called ONVIF Profile S and allows for custom storage and streaming to personal NAS devices. The second allows for up to 256GB microSD storage on board while the third offers free and paid storage options for users.

The two new Wi-Fi security cameras include an indoor and outdoor model, both with two-way audio. The outdoor model has a spotlight and siren that can be triggered when motion is detected. The indoor model offers up panning functionality for a full 360-degree room view. In addition, it can also track motion.

The D-Link DCS-8526LH Wi-Fi Security Camera.

The Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8302LH) is expected to be available in Q2 2020 for US$99.99. The Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8526LH) is scheduled for release in Q3 2020 at an MSRP of $119.99.

What do you think about the addition of person and glass break detection AI capabilities to D-Link's new Wi-Fi cameras?