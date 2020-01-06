[CES 2020] Alcatel adds four smartphones, USB hotspot, and tablet to portfolio

In addition to TCL-branded productions, TCL has announced four new smartphones, a USB hotspot, and a kid-friendly tablet to their budget Alcatel brand portfolio. The smartphones include the first with a 48MP triple camera and the first Android 10 (Go Edition) smartphone for the brand.

“At CES 2020, we are happy to unveil our Alcatel mobile product lineup for the first half of 2020, all of which are supporting users in today’s fast-paced, modern lifestyle. Our latest smartphones, tablet and USB dongle are made for basic value seekers who are looking for the best in essential technology experiences without compromising style.” Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L Android smartphone.

The Alcatel 3L puts the focus on the camera. With a 48MP AI main rear sensor, the device will supposedly deliver better photos, including those in low-light, in an affordable package. The AI uses 22 types of scene detection and automatically adjusts and optimizes images as they are shot. In addition, the 5MP camera has a 115° super wide-angle lens, and the 2MP rear camera houses a macro lens for close-ups.

With the new Aurora design, the 3L features a micro-texture laser etching on a shimmering gradient back design to simulate the Aurora Borealis. The 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display has a 19:9 aspect ratio for an immersive media experience. Under the hood, the device sports an Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage.

Speaking about affordability, the Alcatel 3L will be available in select markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 at prices starting from US$155 (€139), in Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome and Agate Green.

Alcatel 1S

The Alcatel 1S Android smartphone.

As if a smartphone with a quad-camera for US$155 wasn’t enough, the Alcatel 1S sports a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera —all for $110. Like the 3L, the 1S main camera also uses 22 types of scene detection. The 5MP offers up portrait mode with bokeh background blur while the 2MP camera also features a macro lens.

Also boasting a 6.22-inch screen, the 1S also features the new Aurora design.

The Alcatel 1S will be available in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from US$110 (€99), in Agate Green and Power Gray.

Alcatel 1V

The Alcatel 1V Android smartphone.

Also sporting a 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display, the Alcatel 1V is even cheaper than the 3L and 1S. Targeting video streamers and basic gamers, the 1V has curved sides, 2.5D front glass, and a distinctive feather-patterned finish. The 1V only sports a dual-camera but it still supports AI scene detection. The device also features a dedicated Google Assistant button for easy assistant access.

The Alcatel 1V will be available in select markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from US$88 USD, in Prime Black and Pine Green.

Alcatel 1B

The Alcatel 1B Android smartphone.

The last smartphone announced today by Alcatel is an Android 10 (Go edition) which features a quad-core processor with up to 2GB of RAM. With a 5.5-inch HD+ display, the Alcatel 1B offers up enhanced apps for better performance and data savings. With a 3,000 mA battery, the 1B provides all-day battery life. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Alcatel 1B will be available in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from US$66 (€59), in Prime Black and Pine Green.

Alcatel TKEE MINI

Alcatel TKEE MINI kid-friendly tablet.

The Alcatel TKEE MINI is a tablet for kids and was designed to encourage teaching through play. The tablet features a selection of games and interactive books, as well as an intelligent Q&A powered by Google Assistant.

The TKEE MINI has passed the TUV test for eye protection, has blue-light filtering protection, and even has eye distance detection set to 25cm (9.8-inches). In addition, the tablet provides users with 30-minute usage alerts for screen breaks.

The Alcatel TKEE MINI will be available in select markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from US$88 USD.

Alcatel LinkKey IK41

The Alcatel LinkKey IK41 LTE USB Dongle.

A lightweight, portable, pocket-sized LTE Cat4 USB dongle, the LinkKey IK41 boasts download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. Providing internet while travelling, the LinkKey IK41 gives users high speed and stable 4G internet wherever they may need it. In addition, the LinkKey can be used on systems running Windows 7 or later, Mac 10.6 or later, and Linux 2.6.20 or later.

The Alcatel LinkKey IK41 will be available in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from US$49 (€44).

What do you think about Alcatel’s upcoming devices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out the rest of our CES 2020 coverage!