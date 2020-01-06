[CES 2020] Lenovo ThinkBook Plus features e-Ink cover display

Lenovo is in full swing here at CES 2020 and has already introduced some innovative devices. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is one of their latest announcements and it features an e-Ink cover display for improved productivity and focus while multitasking.

“Switching between tasks up to 300 times per day is normal. ThinkBook Plus enhances SMB users’ multitasking productivity. With the secondary display, integrated pen and smartphone-like features, ThinkBook Plus boosts laptop capabilities to maximize efficiency.” Eric Yu, senior vice president and GM, Lenovo SMB Group

According to recent research, the average worker loses up to 2.1 hours per day due to time taken to re-focus on tasks while multitasking. With its 13.3-inch FHD main display for regular work tasks, the 10.8-inch e-Ink display on the cover was designed to assist users in remaining focused at key times. For example, during a meeting the e-Ink display can be used in conjunction with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen to create illustrations and diagrams, take notes, and receive only essential notifications to help users remain focused on the meeting at hand.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus in eReader mode

More features and functions of the ThinkBook Plus which aim to maximize productivity include:

Collaborate better by staying focused during meetings by receiving only essential notifications on the cover display such as calendar appointments, instant messages or important emails. Take notes instantly with the integrated Precision Pen, which can be synced with Microsoft OneNote. Control VoIP calls quickly with Skype hotkeys and experience better audio clarity with Harman speakers and Skype-certified microphones. With Amazon® Alexa® for PC integrated onboard you can quickly add items to your to-do list or check facts during meetings with simple verbal commands – no need to open your laptop.

Create and convert real time ideation into diagrams and notes by sketching on the cover screen with the Precision Pen. You can also personalize your laptop with a unique screensaver on the laptop cover. Enjoy the laptop experience with a narrow bezel FHD IPS display that supports Dolby Vision. Feel secure with a fingerprint reader conveniently integrated into the power button, a camera shutter ensures you are seen only when you want to be seen and dTPM 2.0 for enhanced hardware security.

Review documents quickly without distractions on the cover display that supports annotations. Open the laptop for more complex revisions leveraging the power of 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors, Windows 10, standard solid-state storage (SSD) and available Intel® OptaneTM memory.

Respond quickly thanks to Modern Standby which ensures emails and updates are received, even when the lid is closed. Smart Power On simplifies Windows Hello authentication with the fingerprint integrated into the power button.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with Precision Pen

Full specifications of the ThinkBook Plus include:

Processor: Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor

Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor OS: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Graphics: Integrated Intel® UHD graphics

Integrated Intel® UHD graphics Memory: 8GB or 16GB DDR4

8GB or 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to M.2 PCIe SSD 256GB/512GB; Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 16GB+256GB/32GB +512GB

Up to M.2 PCIe SSD 256GB/512GB; Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 16GB+256GB/32GB +512GB Displays 10.8” E Ink monochromatic display 13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare 300nits 100% sRGB IPS anti-glare 300nits, 100% sRGB display, < 5.5mm narrow bezel

Battery: 45 Wh (Up to 10 hrs) with RapidCharge

45 Wh (Up to 10 hrs) with RapidCharge I/O ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2) with (DP/PD), 2x USB 3.0 Type-A (Gen1) (one always-on port), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x Combo Mic/Audio

1x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2) with (DP/PD), 2x USB 3.0 Type-A (Gen1) (one always-on port), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x Combo Mic/Audio Audio: 2x 2W HARMAN-branded speakers; Dolby® AudioTM certified; Alexa voice assistance certified; Near-field dual array digital mics.

2x 2W HARMAN-branded speakers; Dolby® AudioTM certified; Alexa voice assistance certified; Near-field dual array digital mics. Networking: Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth® 5.0.

Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth® 5.0. Security: Touch Fingerprint Reader (integrated with power button); Discrete TPM 2.0

Touch Fingerprint Reader (integrated with power button); Discrete TPM 2.0 Color & Materials: Mineral Gray. Anodized Aluminum, Top-cover Partial Glass with Matt finish.

Mineral Gray. Anodized Aluminum, Top-cover Partial Glass with Matt finish. Dimensions: 308 x 217 x 17.4 mm (12.12” x 8.54” x 0.68”)

308 x 217 x 17.4 mm (12.12” x 8.54” x 0.68”) Weight: Starts at 1.40kg/3.08lbs.

In addition to the ThinkBook Plus, Lenovo has also announced a ThinkBook Plus Sleeve specially designed to protect the e-Ink cover display. The ambidextrous ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse offers “distraction-free silent buttons, adjustable DPI controls, and a blue optical sensor that allows you to work on almost any surface.” In addition, it connects to your Windows 10 device via Bluetooth 5.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus should be available in March 2020 with a starting MSRP of US$1,199. The ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse will be available in April for $39.99 and the ThinkBook Plus Sleeve also hits the market in April for $44.99.

