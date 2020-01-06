[CES 2020] Lenovo unveils the Smart Frame and 2nd Gen Smart Tab M10

Lenovo continues to make its CES 2020 announcements, this time unveiling a couple of its smart devices. First up, the 2nd Gen Smart Tab M10 is being given another run in 2020. Second, Lenovo is introducing a brand new device in the Smart Frame.

Smart devices have started to become more popular over the past year and Lenovo is no stranger to that. The company has released devices like the Lenovo Smart Tab as well as the Lenovo Smart Display. This year, they continued the Smart Tab trend but are giving us a new device to consider in the Smart Frame.

Tablets are often used on the go, sitting at home unused for more than 23 hours a day. Many households forget to charge their tablets or leave them sitting around unused and abandoned when at home. But with Lenovo Smart Tabs—shareable family tablets that can do more when not used in their primary tablet function—Lenovo has changed the game. And after the launch of its Lenovo Smart Tab series last year, the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with the Google Assistant is a tablet that lets you glance at information and ask your Google Assistant questions, hands-free, while your tablet’s being charged. Another new way of making your home smarter is to deck out your walls. Most of us don’t think of digital displays when it comes to smart homes, but they could make a difference between your cookie-cutter residence and a smart crib that dazzles. That’s why Lenovo has rolled out the all-new Lenovo Smart Frame, which lets you rediscover your favorite photos and glimpses into the past in a sparkling 21.5-inch crystal-clear clarity. While smartphone cameras have allowed us to take thousands of high-quality photos with shareable memories, we’ve rarely had the opportunity to share them in our home in moments when we’re surrounded by friends and family. The Lenovo Smart Frame transforms these memories into the primary centerpiece of any shared space—such as guest rooms or dining areas—with the added ability to display stunning pieces of art. Lenovo

Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen

The second-generation Smart Tab M10.

Following the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with the Google Assistant released last year, the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with the Google Assistant gives users the versatility of a fully-featured Android tablet when held as well as the convenience of a hands-free Google Assistant-activated screen through its Ambient Mode experience.

The 10.3-inch Full HD screen makes the tablet a solid entertainment device in its own right, with up to narrow 0.18 in (4.6mm) screen bezel, two side speakers that are tuned with Dolby Atmos to make watching shows and playing games that much more fun and immersive.

The tablet comes with a Smart Charging Station, which stands up your tablet while keeping it charged and turns your tablet into a smart speaker with a screen. Sporting mid-field voice recognition with dual mics

(including dedicated digital signal processors) and a dedicated signal chip, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with the Google Assistant can pick up your voice from across the room.

Now you can watch video flash briefings, monitor camera feeds, check the weather or control your smart home with just your voice. And not in use, the screen automatically converts into a digital photo frame that’s linked to your personal Google Photos account.

The tablet is also designed for households with multiple user accounts and face unlock that’s customized for each user. Families can also access an upgraded Kid’s Mode for children which features dedicated kid’s content as well as parental controls and specialized eye protection features.

This includes a Posture Alert, which detects the posture of the user – reminding them to sit up straight with a message prompt accompanied by vibration. When the tablet is being viewed in a car or van, the Bumpy Environment Alert can detect a bumpy ride and remind the user to stop using the device.

Pricing and availability: In North America, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant starts at US$1893 and is expected to be available starting 2020. Check out more features and specifications below:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T Tab, Octa-Core, 4 x A53 @ 2.3 GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.8 GHz

MediaTek Helio P22T Tab, Octa-Core, 4 x A53 @ 2.3 GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.8 GHz Operating System: Android 9 (Pie)

Android 9 (Pie) Dimensions: 9.61” x 6.03” x 0.32” (244.2 x 153.3 x 8.15mm)

9.61” x 6.03” x 0.32” (244.2 x 153.3 x 8.15mm) Weight: 1.01 lbs. (460 g)

1.01 lbs. (460 g) Display: 10.3” FHD (1920×1200) IPS, 70.3% NTSC, 330 nits

10.3” FHD (1920×1200) IPS, 70.3% NTSC, 330 nits Memory: 2GB, 4GB

2GB, 4GB Storage: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

32GB, 64GB, 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Networking: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Audio: 2 x side speakers, tuned with Dolby Atmos Dual microphones (with dedicated DSP)

2 x side speakers, tuned with Dolby Atmos Dual microphones (with dedicated DSP) Cameras: Front: 5MP fixed focus Rear: 8MP autofocus

Sensors: G-sensor, Vibrator, Hall sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, Gyroscope

G-sensor, Vibrator, Hall sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, Gyroscope I/O: USB Type-C SD Card Slot AUX Port 2-point pogo pin

Dock: Smart Charging Dock w/ Micro-USB power adapter

Smart Frame

The new Smart Frame lined up in a group of three.

The all-new Lenovo Smart Frame is designed to unearth your favorite moments and rediscover that perfect shot of the sunrise you took on your travels many years ago. Featuring a screen burnished with a matte screen finish and anti-glare layer, images on the Lenovo Smart Frame are made to be marveled at and viewed at any brightness setting or time of day.

The color tone sensor adjusts the picture’s brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room for a more natural and aesthetic viewing experience in your living room, bedroom or study. Play, continue or pause the photo slide or video through a range of hand gestures.

You don’t need to worry either about setting up your pictures or uploading them via a flash drive. The Lenovo Smart Frame comes with a free app that comes with hundreds of art pieces that can be displayed throughout your home.

Set-up is remarkably simple, with a snap-on mounting system that lets you rotate the frame 90 degrees, allowing you to display images either vertically or horizontally, at any time. This system also keeps the Lenovo Smart Frame’s power cord from unsightly tangles, while keeping your room clean and minimal. Users can also choose from a gallery of optional frame colors and materials to better suit their individual tastes and interior designs.

Pricing and availability: In North America, the Lenovo Smart Frame (21.5-inch) starts at US$399 and is expected to be available starting August 2020. Check out more features and specifications below:

Display: 21.5” IPS Panel w/ anti-glare coating

21.5” IPS Panel w/ anti-glare coating Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Viewing Angle: 85-degrees

85-degrees Processor: MediaTek 8167s

MediaTek 8167s Operating System: Android AOSP 10

Android AOSP 10 Cloud Features: Library of curated artwork.

Library of curated artwork. Speakers: 2 x 2 watt

2 x 2 watt Microphone: Single array

Single array Sensors: RGB Sensor (Ambient Light) Gesture Sensor G, P, L Sensors

Installation: Snap-on mounting system (rotates portrait & landscape) and organizing cord system

Snap-on mounting system (rotates portrait & landscape) and organizing cord system Networking: 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0

