[CES 2020] Lenovo debuts 5G Yoga, detachable Chromebook, Alexa PC support

CES 2020 is upon us and the Lenovo announcements continue! Next up we have a number of consumer announcements from the tech company including a Yoga 5G 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the IdeaPad Duet detachable Chromebook, Yoga Slims, and Amazon Alexa features coming to their PC lineup.

In case you missed our previous Lenovo coverage, you can find it all on our Lenovo CES page. Be sure to check back often for the latest from Lenovo at CES 2020.

Lenovo Yoga 5G

The Lenovo Yoga 5G

The Lenovo Yoga 5G is the world’s first 5G PC. Supporting both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks, this ground-breaking device is capable of satisfying your need for speed with ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth. Download large files instantly or stream a high-resolution video with true Full HD clarity even in highly populated areas like airports. At 2.86lbs (1.3kg), the Yoga 5G is effortlessly portable. Mobile multi-taskers and digital natives will enjoy the mobility of a smartphone without a WiFi connection or a hotspot as they fly through tasks thanks to the familiarity of their PC’s productivity features. Once you log in with a hands-free infrared (IR) camera or integrated fingerprint reader, you’re good to go for up to a full day of battery life. Lenovo

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 5G include:

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics: Qualcomm® AdrenoTM 680

Qualcomm® AdrenoTM 680 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 256GB or 512GB (UFS 3.0)

256GB or 512GB (UFS 3.0) Display: 14” FHD (1920×1080), IPS, 400 nits

14” FHD (1920×1080), IPS, 400 nits Battery: 60 Wh (Up to 24 hrs)

60 Wh (Up to 24 hrs) I/O ports: 2x USB-C (PD, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1), 1x Audio Jack, 1x Nano SIM Card Slot (Supports e-SIM)

2x USB-C (PD, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1), 1x Audio Jack, 1x Nano SIM Card Slot (Supports e-SIM) Audio: User-facing Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos)

User-facing Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Networking: 5G mmWave, Bluetooth 5.0

5G mmWave, Bluetooth 5.0 Camera: IR Camera

IR Camera Color & Materials: Iron Grey, Aluminum top-cover

Iron Grey, Aluminum top-cover Other: Fingerprint reader, Lenovo Pen (Optional)

Fingerprint reader, Lenovo Pen (Optional) Dimensions (WxDxH): 321.4 x 215 x 14.7 mm (12.65″ x 8.46″ x 0.58″)

321.4 x 215 x 14.7 mm (12.65″ x 8.46″ x 0.58″) Weight: Starting at 1.35 kg (2.97 lbs)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14″

Smarter embraces personalized choices, and it’s better with a variety of sizes, colors, textures, plus processor and graphics options available with the new premium Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop. Choose the right sized ultraslim laptop for you, available in either 14-inch or 15-inch. Even more AI-enabled features are offered via Lenovo Smart Assist on the Yoga Slim 7, including a boost to attention-sensing functionality from Glance by Mirametrix®. Move content from your display to a connected monitor with a turn of your head and the Smart Player can automatically pause audio or video playback when the user steps away, as well as the new Smart Display feature that can recognize when the user is looking away from the screen and automatically mask on-screen content for increased security. Lenovo

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14″ Intel include:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics: Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX Graphics

Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX Graphics Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display Metal: FHD (1920×080), IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 nits, Glass option Fabric: UHD 500 nits, DCI P3 90% (default glass display) FHD Touch, IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 nits

Battery: 60.7 Wh, Up to 14 hours battery (FHD), Rapid Charge: 15 min for up to 3 hours use

60.7 Wh, Up to 14 hours battery (FHD), Rapid Charge: 15 min for up to 3 hours use I/O ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x Type-C (Thunderbolt+ DP 1.4b + PD 3.0), 1x SD card, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x Type-C (Thunderbolt+ DP 1.4b + PD 3.0), 1x SD card, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Audio: Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System

Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System Networking: WiFi 6 (optional)

WiFi 6 (optional) Camera: IR Camera

IR Camera Color: Slate Grey (w/ fabric option), Dark Moss, Orchid

Slate Grey (w/ fabric option), Dark Moss, Orchid Other Lenovo: Smart Assist, IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more

Smart Assist, IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more Dimensions Metal: 320.6mm × 208mm ×14.9mm (12.62” x 8.18” x 5.8”), glass optional Fabric: 321.6mm × 208mm ×15.4mm (12.66” x 8.18” x 6”), glass default

Weight: 1.4kg/3.08lb (non-glass); 1.5kg/3.3lb (glass)

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 15″ Intel include:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics: Optional NVIDIA MX & NVIDIA GTX graphics

Optional NVIDIA MX & NVIDIA GTX graphics Memory: LPDDR4X 16GB/ 8GB

LPDDR4X 16GB/ 8GB Storage: PCIe SSD: 1 TB/512GB/256GB

PCIe SSD: 1 TB/512GB/256GB Display: 15.6” FHD (1920 x1080) IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 Nits

15.6” FHD (1920 x1080) IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 Nits Battery: 13 hours (FHD) Rapid Charge: 1 hour for up to 80% battery life

13 hours (FHD) Rapid Charge: 1 hour for up to 80% battery life I/O ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x Type-C (USB 4.0 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0); SD card; HDMI; audio jack

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x Type-C (USB 4.0 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0); SD card; HDMI; audio jack I/O ports with NVIDIA GTX graphics: 2x USB 3.1 Gen2; 1x Type-C (USB 4.0 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0); SD card; HDMI; DC-in jack; audio jack

2x USB 3.1 Gen2; 1x Type-C (USB 4.0 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0); SD card; HDMI; DC-in jack; audio jack Audio: Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System (above keyboard) + 2 x bottom- cover speakers

Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System (above keyboard) + 2 x bottom- cover speakers Networking: Wi-Fi 6 (optional)

Wi-Fi 6 (optional) Camera: IR camera

IR camera Color: Slate Grey

Slate Grey Other: Lenovo Smart Assist: IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more

Lenovo Smart Assist: IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more Dimensions: 355mm × 230mm ×15.9mm (13.9” x 9.0” x 0.62”)

355mm × 230mm ×15.9mm (13.9” x 9.0” x 0.62”) Dimensions w/ NVIDIA GTX: 355mm × 230mm × 17.9mm (13.9” x 9.0” x 0.70”)

355mm × 230mm × 17.9mm (13.9” x 9.0” x 0.70”) Weight: 1.6kg (or 1.7kg for glass display option)

1.6kg (or 1.7kg for glass display option) Weight with NVIDIA GTX graphics: 1.8kg (or 1.9kg for glass display option)

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14″ AMD include:

Processor: AMD RyzenTM 4000 series (TBA)

AMD RyzenTM 4000 series (TBA) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics: AMD Integrated

AMD Integrated Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display: FHD (1920×080), IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 nits, Glass option

FHD (1920×080), IPS, sRGB 100%, 300 nits, Glass option Battery: 60.7 Wh, Up to 14 hours battery (FHD), Rapid Charge: 15 min for up to 3 hours use

60.7 Wh, Up to 14 hours battery (FHD), Rapid Charge: 15 min for up to 3 hours use I/O ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0), 1x SD card, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2 + DP 1.4b + PD 3.0), 1x SD card, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Audio: Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System

Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System Networking: 802.11ac

802.11ac Camera: IR Camera

IR Camera Color: Slate Grey, Orchid

Slate Grey, Orchid Other: Lenovo Smart Assist, IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more

Lenovo Smart Assist, IR camera, blur background, Q Control, Flip to Boot & more Dimensions: 320.6mm × 208mm ×14.9mm (12.62” x 8.18” x 5.8”), glass optional

320.6mm × 208mm ×14.9mm (12.62” x 8.18” x 5.8”), glass optional Weight: 1.42kg/3.13lb (glass)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Designed for those who love browsing through the latest apps, a Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s safe and powerful Chrome operating system. Unlike other 2-in-1 devices, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is one of the lightest and thinnest Chromebook in the world with a longer battery life of up to 10 hours. With new minimalist design and optional USI stylus for intuitive handwriting, low-latency notetaking and figure drawing, this full-featured 2-in-1 detachable Chromebook perfectly combines portability with simplicity and is the smart choice for those looking for entertainment and creativity options on-the-go. Lenovo

Specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook include:

Processor: Mediatek Helio P60T (Octa-core: 4xA73 2.0GHz)

Mediatek Helio P60T (Octa-core: 4xA73 2.0GHz) OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Graphics: ARM G72 MP3

ARM G72 MP3 Memory: Up to 4GB LPDDR4x

Up to 4GB LPDDR4x Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC

Up to 128GB eMMC Display: 10.1” (1920×1200), 400-nits

10.1” (1920×1200), 400-nits Battery: 7180 mAh

7180 mAh I/O ports: 1x Type-C (USB 2.0+DP)

1x Type-C (USB 2.0+DP) Audio: Dual speakers, dual-array microphones

Dual speakers, dual-array microphones Networking: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Camera: Front: 2MP FF + LED Indicator, Rear: 8MP AF

Front: 2MP FF + LED Indicator, Rear: 8MP AF Materials: Dual-tone design with Aluminum

Dual-tone design with Aluminum Keyboard Set: One-piece Trackpad, 88.5mm x 52mm, 18mm key pitch, 1.3mm key travel, Stand cover with 0-135° free stop

One-piece Trackpad, 88.5mm x 52mm, 18mm key pitch, 1.3mm key travel, Stand cover with 0-135° free stop Dimensions: 239.8mm x 159.8mm x 7.35mm (9.44” x 6.29” x 0.29”

239.8mm x 159.8mm x 7.35mm (9.44” x 6.29” x 0.29” Weight (w/o keyboard set): 430g (0.94lbs)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Offering a lot of firsts in a handy 13-inch Chromebook convertible laptop design, the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is engineered by Lenovo to be more secure, smart, and lightweight at just 2.97lbs (1.35kg). It is one of the only Chromebooks to be certified based on Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, delivering exacting standards of smarter performance for an experience that truly sets it apart. Solid battery life up 10 hours makes it the perfect convertible laptop for any scenario, quickly flip from tablet, tent, stand, or laptop mode, and its USB Type-C port and supported WiFi 6 provides ultra-fast data transfers. Available in Graphite Grey with sleek metal finish and silky touch, plus 720p camera and spill-resistant backlit keyboard—this slim laptop is destined to become a new favorite of convenience-seekers everywhere. Lenovo

Specifications of the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook include:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-10210U

Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-10210U OS: Google Chrome

Google Chrome Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Intel Integrated Graphics Memory: 4GB DDR4

4GB DDR4 Storage: eMMC: 32G/64G, SSD: 128G

eMMC: 32G/64G, SSD: 128G Display: 13.3’’ FHD IPS, touch screen 300 nits

13.3’’ FHD IPS, touch screen 300 nits Battery: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours I/O ports: 1x microSD, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack

1x microSD, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack Audio: 2x 2W Stereo Speakers

2x 2W Stereo Speakers Networking: 802.11ac

802.11ac Color: Platinum Grey

Platinum Grey Dimensions: 310 x 214 x 17mm (12.2” x 8.4” x 0.67”)

310 x 214 x 17mm (12.2” x 8.4” x 0.67”) Weight: 1.35kg (2.79lbs)

Amazon Alexa on PC

There’s no doubt that digital assistants are here to stay. Since Microsoft has pretty much killed off the consumer version of Cortana, they’ve partnered with Amazon to bring Alexa to Windows 10 PCs. Lenovo is looking to bring Alexa to its lineup this year, starting with the Yoga Slim 7.

While speaking to your computer for assistance and getting things done has been around for a while now, Lenovo does have one ace up their sleeve. Coming later this year, starting with the Yoga S940 and Yoga C940, the Lid Closed Voice feature does just what it sounds like it does. That’s right it will let you use Alexa even when the lid of your Lenovo Yoga is closed through the use of exposed microphones and Lenovo’s Modern Standby feature.

Other features of Alexa on Lenovo PCs will include:

Speak to Alexa cloud-based voice service from up to four meters away even in standby mode

Check out the new dongle accessory16 that activates new Smart Light RGB illumination (similar to a smart speaker) when Alexa is listening to your commands on your Windows 10 PC, plus easy access to button controls for power, volume, and push-to-talk

Broadcast an Announcement, e.g. “Dinner’s Ready!” through your PC to amplify voice throughout your home on all your active Amazon Echo™ devices

Enjoy an enhanced Smart Home feature that allows Alexa users to issue just one command to activate whole groups of Internet of Things connected devices at once vs. one at a time.

Pricing and Availability

The above products will be available for consumers starting in the Spring of 2020. Prices below are in USD.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 5G will start at $1499 and is expected to be available starting Spring 2020

The 14-inch Intel-based Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop will start at $1,209.99 and the AMD-based model will start at $849.99. The 15-inch Intel-based model will start at $1,209.99 All are expected to be available starting April 2020

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook starts at $279.99 and expected to be available starting May 2020

The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook starts at $359.99 and is expected to be available in late June 2020

What do you think about the new Lenovo consumer laptop products? Are you thinking about picking up the Yoga 5G or the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook? What do you think about Alexa coming to Lenovo PCs over the next year? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out all our CES 2020 coverage!