[CES 2020] TCL introduces two new LINKHUB Wi-Fi devices for home

In addition to their other announcements today, TCL has announced the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200 and LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200. TCL states that both devices “provide leading-edge networking products for homes and small offices.”

TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200

The TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200 works with your existing router and extends your Wi-Fi coverage throughout your house. With the new system, users can enjoy 4K and 8K video streaming, gaming, and reliable Wi-Fi throughout their home or office.

To set up the Wi-Fi Mesh system, all users have to do is plug them in, sign in to the app, and they’ll be good to go. Once set up, a single username and password are all that’s needed to connect to any Mesh device in the network. The app also allows users to manage their networks with ease, scheduling screentime and controlling access to websites. Users can also set up a guest SSID to allow visitors access to the internet without letting them access other devices on their network. With three Wi-Fi Mesh units, users can expect up to 15,000 square feet which also makes it a great choice for small businesses.

Features and specifications of the TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200 include:

Chipset: RTL8197FS-VE5(1GHz)+RTL8812BRH+RTL8363NB

RTL8197FS-VE5(1GHz)+RTL8812BRH+RTL8363NB Memory: 16MB Nor Flash + SDRAM, 128MB DDR3

16MB Nor Flash + SDRAM, 128MB DDR3 External interface: 1x RJ45 (LAN/WAN Gigabit), WPS, DC Power, 1x LED indicator (System/Power/Mesh)

1x RJ45 (LAN/WAN Gigabit), WPS, DC Power, 1x LED indicator (System/Power/Mesh) Buttons: Reset hole & WPS button

Reset hole & WPS button Connectivity: Supports up to 90 Wi-Fi users, 802.11ac/a/n 5GHz, 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 5GHz MU-MIMO support, Beam Forming support

Supports up to 90 Wi-Fi users, 802.11ac/a/n 5GHz, 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 5GHz MU-MIMO support, Beam Forming support Encryption: WEP (64/128 bits), WPA, WPS2, Pre-Shared Key (PSK), AES, TKIP, Auto

WEP (64/128 bits), WPA, WPS2, Pre-Shared Key (PSK), AES, TKIP, Auto Other features: Fast roaming, Alexa compatible, Smart Qos, WAN port detection, Bridge mode, Parental Control, Guest Network, Port Forwarding

Fast roaming, Alexa compatible, Smart Qos, WAN port detection, Bridge mode, Parental Control, Guest Network, Port Forwarding Dimensions: 102 x 102 x 100mm

102 x 102 x 100mm Weight: 410g

Launching in three colours, the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200 will be available select markets in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and China in Q2 2020 starting at US$199.

TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200

In addition to the Wi-Fi Mesh devices, TCL has announced the TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router which can cover up to 1200 square feet and supports up to 64 simultaneously connected devices. In addition to two external 6dBi high-gain antennas that offer dual-band Gigabit speeds, the LINKHUB AC1200 has four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices.

Features and specifications of the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 include:

Chipset: RTL8197FH-VG3(1GHz)+RTL8812FR+RTL8367RB

RTL8197FH-VG3(1GHz)+RTL8812FR+RTL8367RB Memory: 8MB Nor Flash + 64MB DDR2

8MB Nor Flash + 64MB DDR2 External interface: 1x RJ45 (LAN/WAN Gigabit), DC Power, 1x LED indicator (Power/Wi-Fi/Network/Signal)

1x RJ45 (LAN/WAN Gigabit), DC Power, 1x LED indicator (Power/Wi-Fi/Network/Signal) Buttons: Reset hole & WPS button

Reset hole & WPS button Connectivity: 802.11ac/a/n 5GHz, 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 5GHz MU-MIMO support, Beam Forming support

802.11ac/a/n 5GHz, 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 5GHz MU-MIMO support, Beam Forming support Gateway: TCP/IP, UDP, SNTP, PPPoE, DHCP Server, Static IP, MAC filter

TCP/IP, UDP, SNTP, PPPoE, DHCP Server, Static IP, MAC filter Other features: MAC address clone support, client filter, parental control, system log, DDNS, guest network, UPnP, Port Forwarding, MAC/URL/IP filter, VPN Passthrough, QoS, Firewall switch

MAC address clone support, client filter, parental control, system log, DDNS, guest network, UPnP, Port Forwarding, MAC/URL/IP filter, VPN Passthrough, QoS, Firewall switch Dimensions: 130 x 178 x 29.3mm

130 x 178 x 29.3mm Weight: 240g

The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 will feature a Web UI, dedicated app, and an all-in-one app for easy configuration and network control. It will launch in the Asia Pacific region, Latin America and China and will be available in Q1 2020 starting at US$49.

