[CES 2020] Toucan unveils a new video doorbell and wireless outdoor camera

As we swing into 2020 more and more companies are getting into the home security business. Toucan is one of those companies and at CES 2020 they announced a new video doorbell as well as a wireless outdoor camera. Toucan is hardly the first to come to market with a video doorbell and a wireless camera but it is good to have options.

We had a chance to check out the company’s products at CES 2020 and we walked away with some positive impressions. The consumer demand for these types of products has been increasing but so has the demand for easy to install devices. These two new products are supposed to be super easy to install and setup.

The Wireless Video Doorbell is the only battery-powered option currently on the market that offers 180° view to monitor everything from the ground up including packages underneath the camera. The doorbell also includes a wireless chime with six different adjustable sounds available for the homeowner to choose from. Meanwhile, the Wireless Outdoor Camera offers an easily adjustable magnetic mount, built-in rechargeable battery, PIR sensor for motion detection, night vision, and a weatherproof design. Both products are easy to install, maintain, and operate. Cameras on both the doorbell and outdoor camera can be controlled through the Toucan app, allowing the user to manage home security from the convenience of their smartphone. This includes instant alerts when motion is detected, two-way audio, pre-recorded messages, and able to activate the siren alarm and/or dial 911 in case of emergency – call within the app. “Consumer demand for connected household devices continues to rise but with so many smart doorbells and security cameras on the market, it comes down to what products bring innovative technology to everyday life,” said Mitchell Kuan, VP at Toucan. “That’s why we created the new 180° wireless video doorbell and wireless outdoor camera – a simple way for everyone to stay connected with their loved ones and valuables.” Toucan offers 24 hours of free “look back” footage, but if homeowners would like the option to store footage on the cloud for longer than 24 hours, subscription plans start at just $2.99 per month. This includes unlimited connected devices with rolling 7 days of cloud recording storage, the ability to share devices with up to 10 other users, and unlimited video downloads. This also allows customers to have various Toucan products in their home, rental home, vacation home, office and more, all under one affordable subscription.

The Toucan Wireless Outdoor Camera is available for US$79.99 and the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime is available for US$89.99. The Toucan app is available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

