Lucid Air to have its global reveal in NYC in April

Electric cars are starting to become a normal sight and a normal topic to talk about. Ever since Tesla rolled out its first electric cars, other manufacturers have been chasing the magic recipe. Now, Lucid Air will be revealing its offering come April in New York City.

The Lucid Air promises to be spacious, packed with luxury, and designed to impress. The company even offers what they call “Executive Rear Seating” which is like having two recliners in the back. Like the Tesla, the Lucid Air will have the best of the best when it comes to technology integration.

As we enter a momentous year — one that will conclude with the production Lucid Air rolling off our factory line — we are making significant progress in our mission to set a new standard for sustainable transportation. We’re excited about Lucid Air’s remarkable in-house technology. The world’s most advanced electric car, it will define Lucid as a company. Forthcoming are details about the global reveal of our production Lucid Air in New York this April when we will release its production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information. We are building 80 beta prototypes of the Lucid Air right here at our Silicon Valley headquarters. Most of these cars — highly representative of the production Air — are designated for exhaustive testing. We’ll produce video updates as we tune software for traction and stability control, braking, and steering systems; perform body and chassis durability testing, and confirm crash simulations with actual tests. Construction at our Casa Grande, AZ, factory is well underway. Most structural steel will be in place by the end of February, and you can watch as we complete buildings and install production equipment, including a state-of-the-art paint shop. We expect our first pre-production cars to roll off the line early in Q4 of 2020, with full production following that phase by the end of 2020.

For now, we’ll wait for April to make any predictions or comments on the Lucid Air. But if just seeing it now is enough for you, you can reserve one for US$1,000. You can also check out their website for more on the car.

What do you think of the Lucid Air? Will you be watching the reveal in April? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.