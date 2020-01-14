Razer DeathAdder and Basilisk upgraded with advanced mouse technology

CES 2020 is barely behind us and Razer already has more news. Two of its popular gaming mice, the Razer DeathAdder and Razer Basilisk, have been upgraded with the company’s suite of advanced mouse technology.

Razer DeathAdder V2

The Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse.

While the DeathAdder has been released with over 30 variations during its lifecycle, the DeathAdder V2 boasts some pretty significant internal upgrades. These include Razer’s new Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches, and the Razer Speedflex Cable.

“Razer has always strived for perfection with every product we make, and we’ve continually fine-tuned and honed the DeathAdder over the years. With the DeathAdder V2, we’ve taken the most iconic gaming mouse on the market and improved it even further, to give gamers the ultimate weapon and honor the DeathAdder’s reputation of being ‘the unfair advantage’.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

Also updated is the addition of rubberized side grips for better control, a new sweat-resistant coating, and refined scroll wheel functionality with notched scrolling and lower resistance. All this while maintaining a lightweight 82g wired gaming mouse.

At the heart of the upgrade, as mentioned above, is the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor. Featuring Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-off, and Motion Sync, the new sensor adds even more precision to Razer’s gaming mice lineup. The Optical Mouse Switches use infrared light beams for click actuation for faster, more reliable clicks, and have a 70 million click lifespan.

With 8 programmable buttons and Razer Synapse 3 support, the DeathAdder V2 can be programmed with up to 15 different macros or functions by utilizing Razer HyperShift. In addition, up to 5 profiles can be saved on the mouse so gamers can take it with them and easily swap out profiles without the need for the Synapse 3 application.

Specifications of the Razer DeathAdder V2 include:

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips

Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Razer Basilisk V2

The Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse.

For those who prefer Razer’s slightly larger Basilisk, it is also getting an update. The Basilisk V2 is also equipped with Razer’s new Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches, and the Razer Speedflex Cable. In addition, there are 11 programmable buttons, customizable scroll wheel resistance, and on-board storage for up to 5 different profiles.

Specifications of the Razer Basilisk V2 include:

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Eleven independently programmable buttons

Replaceable multi-function paddle

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)

Both are now available for purchase with the Razer DeathAdder V2 retailing for US$69.99 (the same as the original) while the Basilisk V2 sees a $10 bump to $79.99. If you’re looking for a deal, however, the original DeathAdder is currently selling for $24.99 while the original Basilisk is available for $39.99 on Amazon.

What do you think of the Razer DeathAdder V2 and the Razer Basilisk V2? Will you be upgrading to the new versions or taking advantage of the discounts on the original versions? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.