Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset review: Fantastic battery life, higher price tag

Sennheiser has been a recognized name in the audio world for 75 years and in addition to regular audio products, has branched into gaming. One of their newest headsets is the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset for PC and PlayStation. Not only are you getting the great Sennheiser audio experience, but also more than enough comfort, up to 100-hour battery life, and wireless freedom. Continue to read our full review below.

Specifications

Headphones Ear coupling: Around ear Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Transducer principle: Dynamic, closed

Microphone Frequency response: 100-6,300Hz Microphone Sensitivity: -41 DBV/Pa Sound Pressure: 117dB Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Connection: Wireless

Wireless Cable length: 1.5m charging cable

1.5m charging cable Weight: 285g

285g Low latency connection

What’s in the box

Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset

USB dongle

Micro USB cable

Manual

Design

When it comes to the design of the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset, it reminds me of the GSP 302 I reviewed a few years ago. A design change wasn’t necessarily needed as they still look good. It does have a few updates including giving the headset more durability and tweaking how it may look and adding even more comfort.

On the left side of the headset, you’ll find the adjustable noise-canceling microphone stem that can be moved up or down depending if you’re wanting to chat with some friends or place yourself on mute for a while. Under the microphone is the power slider, Micro-USB charging port, and an LED strip that changes color to let you know where the battery life is at. As far as the right side goes, the only thing you find is the volume wheel that rotates easily when used.

Front of the Sennheiser GSP 370 showing off the mic and ear cuffs

Moving up the sides of the headset, you’ll see Sennheiser’s logo twice on each side. One is on the side of the headphones where you can adjust them to fit on your head and the other is towards the top where the headband is. The earcups transition from leather to suede-like material which is stitched nicely together, giving you as much comfort as possible. The headband area has even more comfort thanks to the extra memory foam Sennheiser has added to reduce pressure when you’re gaming for long periods of gaming.

The USB dongle is pretty much designed like a USB drive but with the Sennheiser logo slapped on one side. There’s also the included-Micro USB cable for charging that’s pretty standard and black in color.

Overall, I very much do like the design and comfort of the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset. Keep in mind that you may deal with the same issue I did with the headset is that they will feel a little tight at first since they haven’t been used. Once you’ve worn them for a bit and broken them in, you should be good to go.

Ease of Use

This portion of the review is going to be simple, to the point, and short. It doesn’t take much effort to use the headset and the dongle together since it’s a matter of plugging in the dongle to your computer or PS4. No matter which system you are using, plug the dongle in first and then power on the headset. They’ll pair within seconds and you’ll be able to start gaming right away.

USB dongle that plugs into a USB port

The same goes for charging the headset. Just plug the USB Type-A portion into either the PC or PS4 and the Micro-USB end into the headset and you’ll be able to charge it up and play at the same time.

Software

Sennheiser does include PC software to use with the GSP 370. Like most audio software, this allows you to tweak the sound to what best fits your needs. When you first open up the Sennheiser Gaming Suite application on your PC you’re welcomed to a message stating that the app offers a wide range of options to customize the sound. After that, you’ll see three options on the bottom for EQ, microphone settings, and settings for the headset and dongle letting you know if they’re up to date or needs to be updated.

EQ adjuster on Sennheiser Gaming Suite

Each option is pretty easy to understand. It’s a matter of setting up playback to your liking. For the EQ settings, you’ll be able to use the slider to adjust the dB, select either 2.0 or 7.1 surround sound, and set the reverberation level. If you’re not into any of that, there are four different EQ options: flat, movie, music, and Esport which enhances the treble.

Voice settings in the app work in a similar way. You can modify your microphone sound to have either a normal or a warm effect on your voice. Mic options allow you to adjust gain, sidetone, or noise gate when in use or noise cancellation for a different headset that offers that option.

Again, this app is for Windows 10 only as typically gaming headsets don’t come with apps that let you fine-tune sound quality on consoles.

Sound Quality

I’m going to be combining both PC and PlayStation sound quality as a whole for this section even with the different sound options that you can adjust on PC.

Since this is a closed-back gaming headset, you’ll notice a richer sound for when you’re gaming or listening to music or watching videos. It adds a fuller effect, drowning out any surrounding noise that may be around you. Even better, that’s when having the volume as low as 20% on PC. I wasn’t able to hear anyone calling my name even with someone walking into my room and standing right next to me.

As for the usual gaming experience, I tend to find myself to be super focused when playing. So much to the point that all I was paying attention to while reviewing these headphones was the sound. I was impressed with the sounds being picked up — everything from zombies growling to shots being fired in Apex Legends, regardless if they were near me or not.

Overall, the excellent sound quality was what I expected since this is Sennheiser we’re talking about.

Microphone Quality

In terms of microphone quality, I believe it did fairly well. People were able to hear me clearly if I was on PC or PlayStation. At times some background noise (like my roommate’s crying baby) could be picked up but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t able to cancel out most noises. Not all headsets are going to drown out every sound even if they offer decent noise cancellation like these.

Battery Life

With the Sennheiser GSP 370, the company states that you’ll be able to get up to 100-hours of playback — and you do. This has been by far the highest battery life I’ve seen in a wireless gaming headset. I went a week before even paying attention to how much battery life was left because I never received any notification from the headset. Each gaming session lasted anywhere from an hour to three hours and I definitely hit the 100-hour mark.

There are different colors for the LED letting you know the hours that are remaining on the headset, which is a nice addition. Dark green means you have more than 75 hours of battery life, light green is 50-75 hours left, yellow is 20-50 hours, and red is 10 hours or less. Hitting that 10-hour battery life remaining mark causes the headset to beep in your ears over time telling you that the headset is dying.

Once the headset is completely dead, you’ll have to charge it before being able to use it again, even in wired mode. That being said, once it has a bit of charge and continues to charge, you can use the GSP 370 in wired USB mode.

Price

If you’re thinking about picking these up because of what you’ve been reading so far, then you’re looking to pay a bit of a premium compared to other wireless gaming headsets. Sennheiser is selling the GSP 370 for US$199.95 I personally think the pricing sweet spot is under US$150 or even $100. Do keep in mind, however, that you’re looking at an audio-specific company that offers high-end headphones at a higher price given the sound quality. I do believe those that do get this gaming headset won’t be disappointed despite the higher price tag because of that and the fantastic battery life.

Wrap Up

At the end of the day, I did enjoy using Sennheiser’s GSP 370 Wireless Gaming headset mainly because of the sound quality and long-lasting battery life.

Nailed it Same comfortable Sennheiser GSP design

Great Sennheiser audio

Up to 100-hour battery life

Easy to use software Needs work Micro-USB charging

Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Sennheiser