Where is Xur, and what is he selling? Week of January 17-21st

It’s that time again for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?” This weekend, January 17-21st, Xur is over at Watcher’s Grave landing zone on Titan, so spawn in and make your way towards him. Take a look below to see what exotics Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2.

What is Xur selling this weekend?

Isochronal Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

97 Legendary Shards The Colony (Grenade Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards Mask of the Quiet One (Helmet) for Titan Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Shinobu’s Vow (Gauntlets) for Hunter Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Lunafaction Boots (Leg Armor) for Warlock Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Three of Coins – 31 Legendary Shards

31 Legendary Shards Invitation Quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Weapon: The Colony

The Colony was released with the “Curse of Osiris” expansion DLC and comes with two perks. The first, Insectoid Robot Grenades, causes missed shots to turn into little robots that track down nearby enemies. The second perk, Serve the Colony, automatically reloads the clip if the weapon is stowed for a short period of time. This weapon is worth picking up if you like playing PVP modes.

Titan Gear: Mask of the Quiet One

Mask of the Quiet One is worth picking up as it offers the ability to give you melee, grenade, and class ability energy when damaged. This helmet also grants the ability to regenerate health with void kills.

Hunter Gear: Shinobu’s Vow

From the “Curse of Osiris” DLC, Shinobu’s Vow has a perk called New Tricks that comes with Shinobu’s Vow improves your skip grenade and grants you an extra skip grenade.

Warlock Gear: Lunafaction Boots

An exotic that has been in the game for a good while now, Lunafaction Boots comes with the exotic perk, Alchemical Etchings which grants a reload speed increase while standing in a Lunafaction-empowered rift. It’s good gear to have, so don’t pass these up if you don’t have them already.

Be sure to join us next week for another edition of "Where is Xur, and what is he selling?"

