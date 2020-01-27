Volvo is giving away $1M in cars if someone scores a safety in Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV is fast approaching. People are placing their bets, prepping their snacks and planning their parties like they do every year. However, Volvo is taking things to a whole new level and planning to give away $1 million in cars if someone scores a safety during Super Bowl LIV Why is Volvo giving away so many cars, and what has to happen for people to claim this prize?

$1 Million in Cars for a Safety

In football, a safety is a rare scoring play that only occurs when the offensive team messes up in their own endzone. That could mean they fumble, someone drops the ball, they commit a penalty or someone gets tackled. If a safety happens, the defending team gets two points and control of the ball. It’s unpredictable when this specific scoring play will occur because it requires the ball to become dead in the offensive team’s endzone, something the entire offensive line is trying to prevent.

Volvo is placing a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl LIV. If one of the teams does manage a safety, Volvo will give out $1 million in cars to random winners who sign up on its website. To get in on the bet, all you have to do is design your own custom Volvo on the brand’s website and submit your design before kickoff. If one of the teams scores a safety during the game, Volvo will give away $1 million worth of these custom-designed cars.

Volvo and Automotive Safety Innovations

The $1 million price tag isn’t just an arbitrary number for Volvo when it comes to this Super Bowl LIV bet. It’s supposed to represent and celebrate the million lives — or more — that the company’s safety innovations have saved throughout the brand’s existence. Volvo has enterprised many of the automotive safety features that we take for granted today, including the three-point safety belt. Volvo was the first brand to make this kind of seatbelt standard in its vehicles back in 1959.

Volvo is also responsible for standardizing rear-facing child safety seats and offering side-impact, whiplash and rollover protection, just to name a few. Most recently, the brand created and standardized auto-braking with pedestrian detection to reduce the number of pedestrian-involved accidents.

That is why Volvo is willing to give away $1 million in custom-designed cars — to celebrate the lives it has saved over the last few decades. What better time to do that than during Super Bowl LIV, when the entire world is watching?

The Volvo S90 sedan is sleek, stylish and fast.

Staying Safe Behind the Wheel

Safety is a major part of Volvo culture, but not everyone drives one of these renowned Swedish cars. If you’re driving something else, what can you do to stay safe behind the wheel?

Start with the basics. Don’t ever drive under the influence of anything. That includes alcohol, prescription medications, illicit drugs or any combination of the three. Obey all traffic laws, which may vary depending on where you’re driving. Make sure your entire vehicle is roadworthy and street legal according to the laws of your state. Always wear your seatbelt. Volvo may have started the three-point seatbelt trend, but these belts are now standard equipment. Driving without wearing yours isn’t just dangerous, it can also cost you a lot of money if you get pulled over for refusing to wear it.

Be ready for anything and adapt your driving techniques to traffic and road conditions. If you’re in heavy traffic, take things slow and be more cautious. If poor weather is impacting visibility or road conditions, maintain a safe distance between you and the cars around you. Don’t drive tired — studies have shown that driving after staying awake for 24 hours has the same negative effects on your reaction times as driving with a 0.10 blood alcohol level.

It’s important to always be prepared for anything when you’re on the road because while you can make all the right choices and drive as safely as humanly possible, you have no control over anyone else. Accidents happen, as do dead batteries and flat tires that might leave you stranded. While you may never need their services, having roadside assistance like AAA on speed dial can keep you from spending any more time than necessary on the side of the road.

Getting in on the Bet

So what do you need to do if you want a chance to win your dream Volvo during the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV? Just head to the brand’s website and design your dream car. You can choose from any currently available Volvo in any color combination that you’d like. As long as you’ve entered your design before kickoff on Feb. 2, you have a chance to win your car if one of the teams scores a safety.

This isn’t a guarantee that you’ll win a car. For one thing, the brand is choosing random winners, and for another, there is no guarantee that either team will score a safety. Still, $1 million worth of Volvos means you might have a pretty good chance of winning a prize if there’s a safety.

Who Are You Rooting For?

Who are you going to be rooting for during Super Bowl LIV: the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs? Whichever team earns your allegiance, if you want to bring home a brand new Volvo, you’d better hope that one of them scores a safety. This is a fantastic way for Volvo to bring attention to its legacy and the safety innovations it has pioneered over the decades. If football fans get a car out of the deal, that seems like a win-win to us.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.