Motorola launches the moto g stylus and power

Motorola threw everyone off with the announcement of the all-new razr foldable phone but now they’re pulling it back a bit with two moto g models that are more traditional. The moto g stylus and power are the latest entrants into the moto family and they honestly don’t look half bad.

The new moto g stylus is designed for those users who use pen input for journaling, editing artwork, and photos. Motorola has integrated a software feature that allows you to start taking notes and writing the moment you remove the pen from its holder.

The new power smartphone is exactly what it sounds like, all about bringing you more battery life. Motorola claims up to three days of battery life on this device with its massive 5,000mAh battery. Here’s a quick rundown of the features and specifications (provided by Motorola) of both new devices from Motorola:

moto g stylus

built-in stylus pen that gives you pinpoint precision when editing photos, jotting down notes, sketching artwork and marking up screenshots



new Moto Note app integrates seamlessly with the stylus to help you journal, draw, and edit more precisely



best-in-class AI triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology for sharper and brighter photos, dedicated action camera with 117° ultra-wide-angle videos and Macro Vision camera that gets 5X closer to your subject



ultimate entertainment experience on the go with powerful dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby® audio and a 6.4″ FHD+ Max Vision display



long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery that can keep you going with up to 2 days of battery life



new Moto Gametime blocks interruptions for a more immersive gaming experience



powered by Android™ 10 for clean, bloat-ware free software experience Motorola fans love

moto g power

massive 5,000 mAh battery that can keep you going with up to 3 days of battery life for endless streaming and gaming



versatile triple camera system with a 16MP main sensor for sharp photos, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle 118° lens and Macro Vision camera that gets you 5X closer to your subject



ultimate entertainment experience on the go with a 6.4″ FHD+ Max Vision display and Dolby® tuned stereo speakers



new Moto Gametime blocks interruptions for a more immersive gaming experience



powered by Android™ 10 for clean, bloat-ware free software experience Motorola fans love

As for pricing and availability, both of these phones will launch in the United States and Canada starting this spring, at US$299.99 and US$249.99, respectively.

