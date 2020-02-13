Infographic: Here are just a few apps you may not want your kids using

Parenting in this century has taken a whole different track from when I was growing up. When I was a kid we spent more time outside playing in the sunshine with almost no time inside. These days, more kids are spending more and more time with their noses buried in screens. But with this new era of entertainment comes influences some parents may not want their kids exposed to. There are a few apps out there that parents should be aware of and kids should steer clear of.

When I was growing up, we had to be hyper-aware of strangers. While we spent a lot of time outside, there was always the danger of running into someone not so nice. These days, that danger and other dangers lurk in a few apps that are often times popular with kids.

Online safety is the new “stranger danger” call to action for parents, and it starts with watching what apps your kids are using. Not all apps are dangerous, but there are a few which parents should at least consider policing and, in some cases, not allow at all. The infographic below, provided by SwiftTechBuy, outlines just a few apps that parents might want to start with. There are probably many more, so be sure to let us know what apps you avoid letting your kids use. Check out the full infographic below:

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

What do you think of this infographic? Are there a few apps you keep your kids away from? Do you disagree with any of the picks for dangerous apps on this infographic? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.