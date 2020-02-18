Ring announces mandatory multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication is something everyone should take advantage of if it is available from a service provider. Why? Because it adds a layer of security to your accounts that can help prevent someone from stealing data and information. Companies like Google, Apple, and others all offer the service and now so is Ring.

But Ring is taking it a step further by making multi-factor authentication mandatory. The company has been in the spotlight lately, due to the buzz around data breaches and hacking of IoT devices. Just a few weeks ago the company rolled out its new Control Center giving users more control over their security and sharing settings.

Multi-factor authentication is also known as two-factor authentication or two-step verification. Here’s a snapshot of what Ring is doing and how things are rolling out for users:

Adding a mandatory, second layer of security While Ring has previously offered two-factor authentication to all users as an additional safeguard for their Ring accounts, starting today, the second layer of verification is mandatory, and all users will be required to verify each login attempt to their Ring account. Users will receive a unique, six-digit, one-time passcode via email or SMS letting them know any time a device or browser is attempting to log into their account. The user will then be required to manually confirm the new device by entering that one-time passcode into their Ring app before that device can gain access to their Ring account. More control over information sharing In an effort to provide customers with more control over their personal information, users can now opt-out of sharing their information with third-party service providers for the purpose of receiving personalized ads. When a user opts out via Control Center, Ring will not share their information with third parties to serve them personalized Ring ads. More transparency: read more about changes to Ring’s third-party service providers here. Beginning immediately, Ring has temporarily paused the use of most third party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while they work on providing users with more abilities to opt-out. Coming in early spring to Control Center, Ring will provide users with additional options to limit information sharing with third-party service providers. Ring

Ring’s new Control Center gives you more options over account security and sharing.

Ring has an entire blog post on this subject if you’re interested in learning more about what they’re doing with multi-factor authentication, so be sure to check that out.

