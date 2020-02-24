Huawei forges on with new 5G products, Wi-Fi 6+, and more

To say Huawei has faced some tough times recently is an understatement. However, Huawei hasn’t been content to just sit back and is instead forging on full steam ahead. Today, the company announced new 5G products, updates to their MateBook laptop series, two Wi-Fi 6+ connectivity solutions, and more. The announcements center around the company’s “All-Scenario Seamless AI Life” strategy.

“Huawei is fully committed to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. We will continue investing into our edge technologies including chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems, cameras and audio-visual solutions so as to build out our long-term competitive advantages. We are also eager to work with developers globally to catalyse the growth of the all-scenario ecosystem. The ‘1+8+N’ all-scenario hardware ecosystem and the all-scenario service ecosystem not only established a standard for user privacy and security, but also delivers a high-quality experience to consumers around the world.” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei Mate Xs

The Huawei Mate Xs is the successor to last year’s Mate X folding smartphone. The Mate Xs still features Huawei’s “falcon wing” design which allows users to easily transition between smartphone and tablet. The company has made some upgrades to the display materials, hinge design, 5G connectivity with the new Kirrin 990 5G SoC, and the camera. As far as the display is concerned, the flexible display features a double-layer optical polymide for increased image clarity, colour saturation, and brightness. The hinge, on the other hand, utilizes new parts crafted from zirconium-based liquid metail which provides extra robustness and durability.

The Huawei Mate Xs offers some upgrades over last year’s Mate X folding smartphone.

Huawei’s partnership with Leica continues and the Mate Xs features a 40MP SuperSensing camera, a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 3D Depth Sensing camera.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

The MatePad Pro 5G brings 5G connectivity to the 10.8-inch tablet which boasts DCI-P3 colour gamut. With a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the MatePad Pro 5G has the highest tablet screen-to-body ratio to date. Like the Mate Xs, this tablet is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

With thin bezels, the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G offers up a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

With EMUI10, users can connect a smartphone using Huawei Share to the tablet and can then navigate and control both devices via the tablet.

Wi-Fi 6+

Wi-Fi 6 is barely here and already Huawei is touting Wi-Fi 6+ which is based on the Wi-Fi 6 standard. According to the company, Wi-Fi 6+ devices will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band dual-concurrent data transfer for “vastly improved Wi-Fi speeds and signal coverage.”

The new Gigahome 650 and Kirin W650 chipsets have been developed for routers and smartphones. The Gigahome 650 is already integrated into the Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Series and supports DBDC speeds of up to 3000Mbps.

All-Scenario AI Life

Huawei also spoke about their All-Scenario Seamless AI Life strategy and their HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).

“To cultivate a fully-fledged ecosystem that will support Huawei devices moving forward, we are gradually opening up our chip-device-cloud capabilities to global developers through HMS. Encompassing all-scenario features, global distribution, and lifecycle management capabilities, the HMS ecosystem we envision will be a powerful pillar supporting our devices.” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group

HMS Core 4.0 allows developers to quickly and easily use Huawei’s on-device features into their apps. In addition to this news, the company also announced that its Huawei AppGallery Beta is launching in Canada. The AppGallery also features over 1700 Quick Apps — apps made specifically for 5G devices that can be run without the need to install them.

Huawei has also developed a “full-cycle security and protection system” which includes developer real-name verification, a four-step review process, and download and installation protection. These steps help to safeguard users against malicious apps.

