Seville Classics Airlift XL review: A mostly solid movable sit-stand desk

Sit/stand desks are popular in some circles for various reasons. Most options tend to be larger, full-sized desks but you might not always have that much room. Our Seville Classics Airlift XL review takes a look at a smaller, portable sit-stand desk that adjusts from 27 to 42-inches in height.

Specifications

The Seville Classics Airlift XL has the following features and specifications:

Pneumatic Height Adjustment: Raise and lower the desk from 27.1 to 41.9 inches

Raise and lower the desk from 27.1 to 41.9 inches Large Size Tabletop: Desktop measures 28.1 inches wide by 19.6 inches deep

Desktop measures 28.1 inches wide by 19.6 inches deep Rolling Mobile Workstation: Four 2.4-inch casters (2 locking)

Four 2.4-inch casters (2 locking) Stable Base: Wide steel base reduces wobble for superior stability

Wide steel base reduces wobble for superior stability Multipurpose Use: Perfect for classrooms and teachers

Perfect for classrooms and teachers Timeless design fits almost any environment

Desk finished in espresso

Steel and aluminum frame with silver finish

Dimensions: 28.1″ W x 19.6″ D x (27.1″ to 41.9″) H

28.1″ W x 19.6″ D x (27.1″ to 41.9″) H Weight Capacity: 35 lbs.

35 lbs. Weight: 34.6 lbs.

34.6 lbs. Model no: OFF65800

What’s in the box

Top

Cylinder

Base

4x Casters (2.4″ diameter)

10x bolts

4x washers

4x split-lock washers

3x external-tooth lock washers

Wrench

Allen key

Instruction/assembly guide

One year limited warranty

What’s included with the Seville Classics Airlift XL sit-stand desk cart.

Design

The Seville Classics Airlift XL pneumatic sit-stand mobile desk cart has a pretty simple design. The top is thicker than it actually is. With a roughly 3/8-inch bevel around the edges angle back for a sleek look. The espresso finished surface is about an inch thick throughout most of it. The actual desk space is fairly large at just over 28-inches wide and just over 19 1/2- inches deep. It’s easily large enough for most laptops and a mouse. You could likely fit a monitor as well if you work with your laptop closed but it’d be a tight fit.

The single metal pneumatic leg is attached to the underside by way of eight bolts. The adjustment lever is also attached to the underside of the top. The leg is then attached to the steel base legs by four more bolts. The base is offset with the back legs angling out about 10-inches from the center of the pneumatic leg. The front legs angle out roughly 20-inches from the center. while this looks odd, it is quite stable and allows for legroom and space to pull in a chair when not in use.

The Seville Classics Airlift XL sit-stand desk cart.

At the bottom of each leg is a caster, just under 2 1/2-inches in diameter. The front two of these have locking clips on the so you can lock the desk cart into place.

Overall, the Seville Classics Airlift XL desk cart feels very solidly constructed and is pretty sturdy. That being said, once you have it raised all the way up, it does get a tad wobbly. While this may bother some, you do get used to the slight wobble after awhile. This obviously isn’t ideal, however with the single pneumatic center leg, it is to be expected.

Assembly

The Seville Classics Airlift XL desk cart does require assembly. On that note, the instructions are quite easy to follow. From start to finish, assembly shouldn’t take more than twenty minutes and all the tools you need are included. There are six simple steps which include attaching the cylinder leg to the top, attaching the lever to the top, attaching the base to the cylinder leg, and finally, attaching the casters to the bottom of each leg. One thing I noticed and liked, is when inserting the bolts into the underside of the top, they screw into a nut that’s embedded inside the top for added strength and hold.

Ease of Use

Once assembled, the Seville Classics Airlift XL sit-stand desk cart is just as easy to use. Squeezing the lever up will cause the top desk portion to raise. At it’s lowest, it sits at just over 27-inches. At its peak, it sits at just under 42-inches. I’m roughly 6-feet tall and the top height was just about perfect. Anyone taller and it might be a bit low, and you’ll want to take into account any standing mat thickness you might be using if you are taller.

To lower the desk cart, pull the lever and apply equal pressure on the left and right side of the top. The top will lower easily and when you release the lever it will lock in place. On that note, the desk cart lets you set any height you want between the lowest and highest and isn’t preset to specific height adjustments.

Attaching the pneumatic lever to the Seville Classics Airlift XL sit-stand desk cart.

Performance

For the most part, a desk is a desk. The Seville Classics Airlift XL works rather well for a moveable sit-stand desk. It’s easy to pull out when you need to use it and, as mentioned above, locks into place fairly well. The height adjustment also works well to get the desk to your desired level, whether you are sitting or standing.

When the desk is fully lowered, or nearly fully lowered, it does feel very sturdy. As mentioned above, however, the closer you get to the maximum height, the more wobbly it gets. Again, as mentioned previously, it’s still usable even with the bit of wobble and doesn’t feel like it’s going to give way due to the solid construction of the pneumatic leg.

Price/Value

The Seville Classics Airlift XL retails for US$159.99. It’s also just over $150 on Amazon at the moment, saving you a few dollars. While it is more expensive than other rolling desk trays, this one is well constructed, easy to use, and is height adjustable for working while sitting or standing.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a movable sit-stand desk that’s well built, the Seville Classics Airlift XL is an excellent choice. Although it is a bit wobbly at max height, it does offer decent value for the price.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Seville Classics Airlift XL US$159.99 9.2 Design 9.0/10

















Assembly 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Solid construction materials

Nice desktop surface finish

Easy to assemble

Easy to raise and lower

Sturdy at lower heights

Locking wheels to keep desk cart in place

Fairly reasonably priced Needs work A tad wobbly at full height Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Seville Classics