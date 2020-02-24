Lenovo announces new 2020 ThinkPad models

With MWC being cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, Lenovo has had to announce its 2020 ThinkPad models via press release. Normally, the company would announce the 2020 ThinkPad models at MWC along with other product lines. While it is disappointing that the event is not happening, we understand the reasons behind it.

Lenovo’s 2020 ThinkPad models will look familiar to most of you as they build on and refresh the line for this year. The new 2020 ThinkPad models have a simplified naming scheme and new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. They are also packing in Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Audio and plenty of display options. All of the new 2020 ThinkPad models undergo 12 Mil-Spec top-level tests and 22 subtest procedures including cold, heat, vibration, humidity, shock, altitude, radiation, dust and more.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from Lenovo in 2020:

New Lenovo 2020 ThinkPad models

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 Gen 1 (Intel Powered)

Designed to echo the features of the T series in a smaller more portable package, the latest X series includes many smart PC innovations. Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with an FHD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert 8 that helps protect users from over the shoulder glances and the X13 Yoga includes Dolby Audio Speaker System and an option for a vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision. ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 ships with 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. ThinkPad X13 is also available with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.

Specifications and features:

ThinkPad X13 Yoga: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i5 vPro, i7, i7 vPro, i7 6-core, i7 6-core vPro Display Options: 13.3” FHD IPS Touch (300nit); 13.3” FHD IPS Low Power Touch (400nit); 13.3” FHD IPS Privacy Guard (500nit); 13.3” 4K OLED (400nit); 13.3” FHD IPS Touch (300nit) Anti-Glare; 13.3”: FHD IPS Touch (300 nit) GPU: Intel Integrated RAM: DDR4, 8GB/16GB Ports : 1x TBT3, 1x Type-C 2x USB-A 3.1, Audio, microSD, HDMI 1.4

ThinkPad X13: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3,i5,i7, i5, i7 vPro Display Options: 13.3”: HD TN (250nit), FHD IPS (300nit) 13.3” FHD IPS on-cell Touch (300nit) 13.3” FHD IPS Privacy Guard (500nit); GPU: Intel Integrated RAM: DDR4, 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB Ports: 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB-C (1x TBT), microSD, HDMI 1.4, Audio Jack



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s and T14/T15 Gen 1 (Intel Powered)

The most successful ThinkPad series ever, the T series is the mainstay of the ThinkPad portfolio. The 14 and 15-inch models are available with Windows 10 Pro and powered by 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors can be configured on ThinkPad T14s and T14. The latest models include all the innovations users would expect from a premium workhorse laptop. Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Dolby Audio Speaker System and brighter displays with optional Dolby Vision 7 support all contribute to a unique end-user experience. Add state-of-the-art connectivity with WiFi 6 and optional CAT 16 WWAN6, that unique experience extends far beyond the office.

Specifications and features:

ThinkPad T14s: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5,i7, i5, 7 vPro Display Options: 14” FHD IPS (250nit), 14” FHD IPS on-cell Touch (300nit) 14” FHD IPS Low Power (400nit) 14” FHD IPS Privacy Guard on-cell Touch (500nit) 14” 4K UHD IPS (500nit, 100% DCI-P3) GPU: Intel Integrated RAM: DDR4, 8GB/16GB/32GB Ports : 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (1x TBT), microSD, HDMI 1.4, Audio Jack

ThinkPad T14: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5,i7, i5, i7 vPro Display Options: 14” HD TN (220nit) 14” FHD TN (PRC only) 14” FHD IPS (250nit) 14” FHD on-cell IPS Touch (300nit) 14” FHD IPS SLP (400nit) 14” FHD IPS Privacy Guard on-cell Touch (500nit) 14” 4K UHD IPS (500nit) w/ Dolby Vision GPU: Intel Integrated Graphics Nvidia Geforce MX330 w/ 2GB GDDR5 RAM: DDR4 Up to 48GB DDR4 (3200MHz) 1 DIMM Ports: 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (1x TBT), microSD, HDMI 1.4, Audio Jack, RJ-45

ThinkPad T15: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5,i7, i5,i7 vPro Display Options: 15.6” FHD IPS (250nit) 15.6” FHD on-cell IPS Touch (300nit) 15.6” 4K IPS (500nit) w/ Dolby Vision GPU: Intel Integrated Graphics Nvidia Geforce MX330 w/ 2GB GDDR5 RAM: DDR4 Up to 48GB DDR4 (3200MHz) 1 DIMM Ports: 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (1x TBT), microSD, HDMI 1.4, Audio Jack, RJ-45



Lenovo ThinkPad L14, L15, L13, and L13 Yoga Gen 1 (Intel Powered)

Business users who seek the attributes of the 2020 ThinkPad models and need value-driven productivity should consider the ThinkPad L series. Redesigned to be thinner and lighter across the board, the new L series provide the features that users need to be efficient. WiFi 6 5 and optional CAT 9 WWAN 6 provides the connection speeds for seamless cloud-based collaboration. New rapid-access unified communications functions keys on ThinkPad L14 and L15 make it easy to join or leave meetings. Dolby Audio and brighter optional oncell touch displays offer an improved interactive experience while users can enjoy the familiarity of Windows 10 Pro with the convenience of a fingerprint reader support by Windows Hello. ThinkPad L14 and L15 are available with either 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors 1 or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.

Specifications and features:

ThinkPad L14: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 ; i5,i7 vPro, & Pentium 6405U Display Options: 14” HD TN (220nit) 14” FHD IPS (250 nit) 14” FHD IPS On-cell Touch (300nit) GPU: Intel Integrated RAM: DDR4, 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB Ports : 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1 , 1x USB-C Gen2, microSD, Audio Jack; RJ45, HDMI 1.4

ThinkPad L15: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 ; i5,i7 vPro, & Celeron 5205U Display Options: 15” HD TN (220nit) 15” FHD IPS (250 nit) 15” FHD IPS On-cell Touch (300nit)14” FHD on-cell IPS Touch (300nit) GPU: Intel Integrated Graphics RAM: DDR4, 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB Ports: 2x USB-A 3.1, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1, 1x USB-C Gen2, microSD, Audio Jack, RJ45, HDMI 1.4

ThinkPad L13: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3,i5,i7 i5,i7 vPro Display Options: 13.3” Narrow Bezel HD(250nits) 13.3” FHD IPS(250nits) 13.3” FHD IPS Touch(300nits) GPU: Intel Integrated Graphics RAM: DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 (2666MHz) Ports: 2 x USB 3.1, 2 x Type-C, Audio Jack, microSD, HDMI

ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 1: CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3,i5,i7 i5,i7 vPro Display Options: 13.3” Narrow Bezel 13.3” FHD IPS Touch (300nits) GPU: Intel Integrated Graphics RAM: Up to 16GB DDR4 Ports: 2 x USB 3.1, 2 x Type-C, Audio jack, microSD, HDMI



Pricing and availability are as follows for the 2020 ThinkPad models:

ThinkPad T14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad T14s will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1029.

ThinkPad T15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1079.

ThinkPad X13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad X13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1099.

ThinkPad L13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$679.

ThinkPad L13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$799.

ThinkPad L14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.

ThinkPad L15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.

