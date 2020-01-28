Coronavirus leads to Apple Store closing and restricted employee travel in China

The coronavirus outbreak in China is not only affecting the country’s citizens but also its businesses. This includes American businesses who have big operations in China, like Apple. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has closed one store and is cutting back store hours in others.

The company is also restricting travel for employees. This means employees cannot travel in China unless the travel is “business-critical”. Apple is doing all it can to protect its employees and to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re restricting travel to business-critical travel,” Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton Tuesday. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.” CNBC

Apple does heavy business in the Wuhan area and that’s why Tim Cook singled out that particular area. The company also has several manufacturing facilities in China and those will remain closed until February 10th. The government in China are the ones who recommended the facilities stay closed at least until then.

Cook also added that some of Apple’s “channel partners” have also closed their retail outlets. All of these closures because of the coronavirus are going to be impactful to Apple’s sales and profits. Apple does the bulk of its iPhone production in China and this outbreak is certainly going to have an impact on the whole company.

“We’re donating to groups that are working to contain the outbreak,” Cook said on the earnings call. “We’re working closely with our Apple team members in the affected areas, and our thoughts are with all of those in the region.” CNBC

Apple is one of the bigger companies that do business in China, but there are plenty of others and the coronavirus outbreak is sure to affect many of them.

