February 2020 Games with Gold: Motorcycles, Cthulhu, and more…

Here we are a month into 2020 and it’s time to see what Microsoft has in store for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members with the February 2020 Games with Gold offerings. While most Xbox gamers should already have the two Xbox One titles, if you don’t now’s your chance to snag them for free. In case you missed them, there are still a couple of days left to get the last two titles from last month. As always, the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games below are Backward Compatible on the Xbox One once they’re available on their respective dates.

Without further ado, let’s check out what the February 2020 Games with Gold Xbox is offering Xbox Live Gold members!

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season – Xbox One

January 16 – February 15 (18.38 GB)

Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world, and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman. Includes access to all five episodes.

TT Isle of Man – Xbox One

February 1 –February 15 (18.76 GB)

For bikers, there are two types of speed races: the Isle of Man TT and the rest. No other race is as gruelling for the motorbikes and demanding for the riders. Take up the challenge of the Snaefell Mountain course: all 37.73 miles faithfully reproduced with the champions and their bikes. Memorise each section of the course, round each bend to perfection, keep your concentration throughout the 6 laps, get the best time and write your name alongside the greatest champions.

Call of Cthulhu – Xbox One

February 16 – March 15 (14.44 GB)

Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, brings you deep into a world of creeping madness and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family on the isolated Darkwater Island. Soon enough, Pierce is pulled into a terrifying world of conspiracies, cultists, and cosmic horrors. Nothing is as it seems. Sanity is an irregular bedfellow, all too often replaced by whisperings in the dark. Strange creatures, weird science, and sinister cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of everything. Your mind will suffer – between sanity and psychosis, your senses will be disrupted until you question the reality of everything around you. Trust no one. Slinking shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.

Fable Heroes – Xbox 360

February 1 – 15 (2.13 GB)

Fable Heroes is a fresh spin on the beloved Fable franchise in which up to four players play both cooperatively and competitively in this hack-and-slash adventure. Work together as heroes of Albion to defeat familiar foes and new enemies while collecting as many gold coins as possible to unlock upgrades, characters, and items in both this game and Fable: The Journey for Xbox 360.

Star Wars Battlefront – Xbox

February 16 – 29 (3.02 GB)

Fight as a soldier on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle you see is yours. Take the Empire head on or crush the Rebellion – by yourself or with an army behind you!

