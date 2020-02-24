2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV review: An amazing TV experience

Samsung TVs are no strangers to us around here, as we have reviewed many models over the past few years. The company continues to make the best QLED TVs on the market. While their biggest competition continues to be LG’s OLED TV lineup, Samsung is basically neck-and-neck with them in quality. Some may disagree with my assessment, which is perfectly fine, but the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is certainly a beast in so many ways.

While LG hasn’t exactly been very open to sending me any of their TVs to review (we have reviewed one but I haven’t personally), from what I have seen at CES and IFA, Samsung is on par and even better from my perspective. The 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is certainly a testament to what Samsung is capable of and what Samsung is doing in its TV division.

This particular review may not be nearly as long as some of my other Samsung TV reviews. I think much of what was on the 2019 lineup can be found here, and rehashing too much can get tiresome. So we’ll try and keep this particular review down to a dull roar. Besides, the 2020 Q950TS is now available and (if you have the money) you might want to grab that one instead. Read on for the full review of the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV.

Specifications

The 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV has the following features and specifications:

Video Screen Size: 74.5″ Measured Diagonally Resolution: 7680 x 4320 Motion Rate: 240 Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR 32X Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 8K Quantum Dot Color: Yes Upscaling: 8K AI

Audio Dolby: Dolby Sound Sound Output: 60W Speaker Type: 4.2CH Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes

Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi: Yes Wi-Fi Direct: Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Features Smart Hub: Yes (incl. Sports, Music, and TV Plus – Easily access content and Apps through the intuitive Smart Hub menu system.) Apple TV+ is also compatible. Processor: Quad-Core Apps Platform: Smart TV with Bixby Voice, Apps, and Full Web Browser (Stream movies and TV shows, Update your Facebook, and use Apps right on the screen.) Voice Interaction (w/Bixby): Yes (Easily navigate through your favorite content choices with voice recognition via the built-in microphone on your Samsung Smart Remote control.) Also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. AI Technology: Yes Auto Channel Search: Yes Auto Motion Plus: Yes Ultra Black: Ultra Black Elite (Enhances contrast and preserves deep blacks and color richness in brighter room light settings. Dimming Technology: Ultra 8K Dimming V-Chip: Allows parents to block inappropriate movies and programs based upon their FCC rating. Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Yes (Auto Game Mode, Game Motion Plus, Dynamic Black EQ, Game Enhancer) Ambient Mode: Yes Auto Power Off: Yes (Function that automatically powers down television to save energy if no signal is present.) Closed Captioning: Yes Easy Pairing: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes (HDMI version that supports TV and compatible HDMI component commands via single remote controller.) Eco Sensor: Yes (Technology that intelligently adapts the screen’s brightness to the intensity of the light in the room.) Bluetooth: Yes InstaPort S (HDMI Quick Switch): Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes TV to Mobile (Mirroring): Yes

I/O (One Connect Box) 4 HDMI ports 3 USB ports Ethernet port RF In (Terrestrial/Cable Input) RF In (Satellite Input) RS232C Digital Audio Out (Optical) Audio Return Channel Support (via HDMI port) ARC One Connect

Dimensions Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 66″ x 38″ x 1.4″ Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 66″ x 40.4″ x 13.3″ Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 0.5″ x 13.3″ x 9.5″ Shipping Size: 73.4″ x 43.8″ x 9.6″ Weight without stand: 92.8 lbs Weight with stand: 95.5 lbs Shipping weight in box: 134.3 lb

Power ENERGY STAR® Certified: Yes (Approval by Energy Star, a government program, ensures TV is eco-friendly and energy efficient.) Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz Typical Power Consumption: 275W Maximum Power Consumption: 435W Standby Power Consumption: Under 0.5W

Other Features Vesa Wall Mount Compatible (400×400) Quantum Dot Color Flat Glass Display 8K UHD resolution Ultra Viewing Angles Samsung One Remote Samsung Model Number: QN75Q900RBFXZA



What’s In The Box

2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV

One Connect Box

Power Cables

One Connect cable

Manuals/Documentation/Warranty

Hardware

Samsung One Remote

2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV Unboxing

Design

There is no doubt in my mind that the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is the best looking 2019 TV Samsung makes. It seems that year after year the company continues to not only shrink its bezels but its overall footprint and profile. Still, there’s only so much you can do to redesign the looks of a TV, so the Q900R still resembles some of its past brethren.

That is to say, the Q900R has a very nice glass front with thin bezels. The profile is also fairly thin sitting at 1.4″ which is even thinner than the Q90R we recently reviewed. The back has a place for storing the stand and the One Connect port. There are some basic buttons along the bottom of the TV so you can access the TV should you lose the remote.

Speaking of the stand, while it does its job, I wasn’t a huge fan of it. The stand on the Q90R might have been heavy, but it felt substantial like it could hold up a car. These legs on the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV are just not as robust. Now, they did just fine in performance and the TV never fell, but I just couldn’t walk past the TV without some fear it would topple over.

There’s really not much more to say about the Q900R. It’s a typical Samsung design, and that is a good thing because they make great stuff. Overall, the design is beautiful and just about everyone would love to have this TV on their wall or entertainment center.

The display is simply amazing.

Display

Before I get into display, I have to say there are a couple of different trains of thought when it comes to 8K displays. There are those who think it is a joke and those who are ready for the future. We plan on going more in-depth with 8K and 8K AI upscaling at a later date. This review article is not the format in which to take up the debate.

For now, I’m a fan of what Samsung is doing with 8K. I have had more than a handful of opportunities to experience 8K content and 8K AI upscaling, and the display on the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is what it’s all about. Explaining 8K and 8K AI upscaling is nearly impossible. It really is something you need to see to believe.

I have witnessed real-world reactions to this display, courtesy of friends who have come to my home to experience it. My friends are a mixture of 1080p and 4K TV owners. None of them have used or experienced TVs at this price point, though. While many of us want to believe that higher-priced TVs don’t offer much compared to a budget or midrange TV, they really do offer a whole lot more.

The 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV display is about as clear as I’ve seen on any 2019 TV. The clarity is amazing and the contrast is deep without sacrificing important grey areas that sometimes hold a lot of detail. Viewing angles are once again improved on Samsung’s 2019 high-end panels. They seem to be making viewing angles a priority.

The color is amazing, with a few different presets from which to choose. I tend to stick to the “Natural” mode for color. For me, “Movie Mode” decreases the brightness too much and “Vivid” oversaturates the colors way more than I think is necessary. You can, of course, tweak the contrast, white balance, and colors on your own if you don’t like any of the presets.

Of course, there is no native 8K content to consume and Samsung is well aware of that. Its widely known that content creators (Hollywood) are not going to create content if there is no hardware that can access it. Samsung and its competitors know this all too well, which is why they are making these TVs like the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV.

Overall, the display on the Q900R is freaking amazing. Every person that I’ve shown it to has walked away amazed and impressed.

Still very easy to setup.

Setup

I’ve gone over Samsung TV setup ad nauseam, and the Q900R is no different. We will do this briefly, but you can also check out some of our unboxing videos for instructions on setting up.

The One Connect box connects to the TV via the One Connect fiber optic cable which carries all of the signals, as well as the power to the TV. This means you only need to connect one cable to your TV. That leaves you to put the One Connect box somewhere out of the way and keeps your TV clean and clear of cable clutter.

Once you have your peripherals plugged into the One Connect Box, the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV will auto-detect what is plugged in. Whether it’s a cable box, Xbox, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Blu-Ray player, it will detect it and name it for you.

As for the interface setup, you can navigate through the UI setup with the included remote or use your smartphone. We set up the TV with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ which literally takes 5 minutes or less. Just follow the onscreen instructions and you’ll be ready to go. You may have to log in to some apps after you get them downloaded, but that’s easy to do.

Of course, you can opt not to use the smart features of the TV and simply just plug your devices in, using it as a regular TV. That’s even easier for those who want to use the UI on the Xbox One or Roku sticks. For those who want to use the Samsung Smart TV features these are the simple steps.

Turn on your TV. Your smartphone and TV will connect automatically, taking you to the next step to set-up your new QLED TV.

Your smartphone will share Wi-Fi network information with your TV.

If your smartphone is linked to a Samsung account, it will automatically be shared with your TV. No separate login required.

Choose the apps on your smartphone that you also want on your TV. They’ll be copied into your TV’s Smart Hub and you’ll automatically be logged in.

Overall, the setup is super simple. It is a two-person job to physically set up the TV but software setup is super simple.

Software

Samsung’s QLED SmartTVs are running the company’s own Tizen OS and the Samsung Smart Hub. I really love this interface so much that it’s the only interface I use now for my apps. I used to use my Xbox One for accessing all of my apps, but the interface on the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is just perfect! These are just a few of the offerings: YouTube TV, Netflix, Plex, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, YouTube Kids, Amazon Prime Music, Google Play Movies, and Google Play Music. You can get so much more and it’s easy to navigate.

Samsung’s OneRemote is also really smart as it can control the Xbox One X, soundbar, Blu-Ray player and other select peripherals. This eliminates the need for multiple remotes and makes everything very simple and streamlined.

Of course, the 2019 75″ Q900R features Bixby again, which can actually be pretty helpful. You can ask Bixby to show you movies with a certain actor, such as Adam Sandler, and it will pull up results from all compatible installed apps. Netflix, however, is not one of them. So, there are some limitations, mainly because app makers have to opt to work with Bixby.

I also tried leaving the Bixby mic open so it could work with the hot word, “Hey Bixby” but that didn’t go over so well. Bixby seemed to get confused and would randomly open when watching movies and TV shows. I guess it thought it was being asked something. The sensitivity was very high and it interrupted our viewing multiple times throughout. The solution is to turn off the hot word and use the mic button only when you want to ask Bixby a question. I did make Samsung aware of the issue and they said they would be working on a fix.

Google Assistant and Alexa are both supported here but they aren’t fully integrated. Most of the search-ability will fall to Bixby, which is somewhat to do with Samsung trying keeping your private data out of the hands of Google and Amazon. In order to use their services to their full potential, Samsung would have to give them access to basically all of your watching habits and history. Still, Bixby works fine here but I never find myself asking smart TVs for anything, I just use the remote to navigate.

Of course, 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV supports SmartHub which connects all of your SmartThings products together in one app. Soundbars, TVs, robot vacs, lightbulbs, and any smart home items that are compatible can be controlled within the SmartThings app and even on your TV. It’s a pretty neat ecosystem if you’re invested in multiple Samsung devices.

Overall, the software experience on the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is simply amazing. The interface is clean and fluid and everything works great with short load times for content. The OneRemote is fantastic and even has shortcut buttons for Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. It’s the best software experience I’ve had on a TV.

Just a great looking TV!

Sound Quality

Samsung’s built-in speakers on their flagship TV lineups have been impressing me since the Q8C, and the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is no different.

While nothing beats a nice surround system, the speakers on the Q900R are really amazing. They even manage to do some justice to the low end of the frequencies. As I said, a great surround sound system is going to dance circles around the built-ins but the built-ins still manage to do a fantastic job!

Overall, I don’t think people will feel the need to run out and buy a soundbar right away after listening to these speakers for the first time. They’ll do for most people and some people may not even feel they need a soundbar or surround sound system.

Performance

While there is no 8K content to watch, Samsung is taking advantage of AI upscaling to make your current 1080p/4K content look even better. The chip inside the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is capable of upscaling your old content to 8K and it looks pretty damn good.

Explaining how Samsung does this is complicated. We’re going to go into all that in a special report sometime down the road. The company is basically using AI to analyze thousands of movies and TV shows and using the data points to upscale the resolution on the content you watch. It’s not perfect, but for the most part it does an excellent job of making your content look amazing.

The TV is fast and responsive as is the user interface. Overall, the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is Samsung’s flagship TV for 2019 and it shows in the performance.

Price/Value

This TV is pricey sitting at a cool US$6,999.99 for the 75″ model we tested. The good news is, this is last year’s model, so you can find it for a cheaper price. Right now, on Samsung’s website, you can find it for US$4,499.99. That’s a significant savings.

Yes, this isn’t a cheap TV, but I think the value is there in a variety of ways. The colors, contrast, and overall display are just amazing. The performance is spot on. The user experience is the best on any TV currently on the market. Samsung’s flagship product brings you a flagship experience that’s worth the price.

Wrap Up

Now, congratulations if you’ve made it this far. This was a very difficult review to do. Why? Well, because I’ve already experienced the 2020 version of the Q900R, which is the 2020 Q950TS. The new flagship from Samsung runs circles around the Q900R. That being said, the Q950TS is going to be much more expensive than the Q900R and if you’re looking to get into 75″ of 8K at a reasonable price, well, then the Q900R is for you. If money is no object, then the Q950TS is the way to go. We’re going to have our review of that TV at some point in the future, but from what we’ve seen and the time we had with it, it’s the TV to have for 2020.

In conclusion, the 2019 75″ Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV is worth the asking price. But, lucky for you, the asking price has been slashed to an even more enticing price. I highly recommend the Q900R, it’s a great and amazing TV that needs to be experienced to be believed.

Nailed it Samsung's AI 8K Upscaling is great

Xbox One X gaming is amazing

This is the best display I've seen on a 2019 Samsung TV

Built-In sound is fantastic

Samsung's user interface is wonderful to use

QLED just gets better in contrast and color

Good build quality

One Connect box for the win! Needs work Might be pricey for some

The 2020 Q950TS is better (though more expensive)

Heavy, large and awkward

Takes 2-3 people to setup and you have to be very careful

