Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 5-12: “Bavarian Roundel”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 13-20th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, March 5th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on March 12th.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Spring Season

It’s spring again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Spring Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2018 ATS GT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Epic BMW E92 M3 GTS.

As for the Horizon Spring Season, 50% completion will snag you the Legendary Porsche 356 SL while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Common 1999 Lotus Elise.

“Bavarian Roundel” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon March 5-12th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

M-Badged: Own and drive the limited-edition 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé, not to be confused with the original BMW M1!

Own and drive the limited-edition 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé, not to be confused with the original BMW M1! I6 Turbo: Put the N54 engine through its paces and win 2 Road Spring events with the BMW M1

Put the N54 engine through its paces and win 2 Road Spring events with the BMW M1 Tuned and Tested: Turn some heads with this rare car and earn a total of 500,000 Skill Score with the BMW 1M

Turn some heads with this rare car and earn a total of 500,000 Skill Score with the BMW 1M Sheer Driving Pleasure: Relax, unwind, and take the BMW 1M out for a 15-mile (24.14 km) cruise around the countryside

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Close Encounter: Earn 1 Triple Pass Skill

Earn 1 Triple Pass Skill Sweeper: Earn 3 Awesome Drift or E-Drift Skills

Earn 3 Awesome Drift or E-Drift Skills Smoothie: Earn 1 Ultimate Drafting Skill

Earn 1 Ultimate Drafting Skill Cut the Mustard: Earn 3 Great Speed Skills

Earn 3 Great Speed Skills Flash in the Pan: Earn 2 Great Skill Chains

Earn 2 Great Skill Chains Tickety-Boo: Closely overtake while racing to earn 2 Awesome Pass Skills

Closely overtake while racing to earn 2 Awesome Pass Skills Belt and Braces: Earn 3 Great Clean Racing Skills

Spring #Forzathon March 5-12th Shop

This week, you can pick up the Legendary 2006 Koenigsegg CCX for 600 FP, the Legendary 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C for 450 FP, the Legendary Best Mates Emote, and the Epic Comedy Whistle Car Horn. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

The Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 5-12th Shop

Autumn Racing Championship

The #Forzathon March 5-12th event brings some new seasonal races, a new Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the hard-to-find Fiat Dino, the hard-to-find Chevrolet ZR2, the hard-to-find Volkswagen Ghia, the Legendary Zeno ST1, the Rare Air Vocals Emote, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Classic Sport Cup Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Hard-to-find #94 Volkswagen I.D. R vehicle reward.

Classic Sport Cup [Showcase Remix] Commuter Blues Finish the event to win a Super Wheelspin reward

Commuter Blues [Playground Games Seasonal] Spring Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find Chevrolet ZR2 vehicle reward

Spring Games [Horizon Seasonal] Springin’ in the Rain Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Rare Air Vocals Emote reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Springin’ in the Rain [Horizon Seasonal] Volkswagen Cup Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: hard-to-find Volkswagen Ghia vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Volkswagen Cup [Horizonal Seasonal] Flight of the Valkyries Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Zenvo ST1 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Flight of the Valkyries [Seasonal PR Stunt] Deep Vale Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Deep Vale Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Sudmoss Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Sudmoss Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Whitewater Falls Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Whitewater Falls Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Bavarian Roundel” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 5-12th event and the new Spring Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.