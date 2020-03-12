New on Netflix March 13-19: 100 Humans, Altered Carbon, and more…

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re going to try to keep you informed of what’s new on Netflix. This time, however, we’ll be posting on a weekly basis and list what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming Friday the 13th weekend and following week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 13-19th list!

March 13

100 Humans (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): One hundred diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

BEASTARS (NETFLIX ANIME): In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Bloodride (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

Elite: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Go Karts (NETFLIX FILM): After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

Kingdom: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The zombie period drama set in Korea's Joseon era returns for Season 2.

Lost Girls (NETFLIX FILM): A mother's quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star. Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1 (CA)

The Valhalla Murders ( NETFLIX ORIGINAL): An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Women of the Night (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam's mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city's underworld of sex and drugs.



March 15

Aftermath (US)

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

Search Party (US)

Silver Linings Playbook (US)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (US)

The Young Messiah (US)

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy. Bert candidly shares hilarious stories about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista.

All American: Season 2 (US)

Black Lightning: Season 3 (US)

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (NETFLIX FAMILY): Clever sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up oodles of fun and adventure on the farm.

March 18

Lu Over the Wall (US)

Riverdale: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (weekly episodes – CA)

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (NETFLIX ANIME): Dai Sato, the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, further explores and expands upon the Altered Carbon universe in this anime adaptation.

Feel Good (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.



And there you have the New on Netflix March 13-19th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know what you’re looking forward to watching this month in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.