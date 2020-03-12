Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 12-19: “Mercury Rising”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 12-19th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in any Retro Hot Hatch of your choosing! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, March 12th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on March 19th. This week also introduces a new Horizon Story: Man and Van.

Festival Playlist/Summer Season

It’s summer again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Summer Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic McLaren 600LT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Ferrari 250 TR.

As for the Horizon Summer Season, 50% completion will snag you the Legendary 2019 Speedtail while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Epic 720S Spider.

“Mercury Rising” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon March 12-19th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Hot Property: Own and drive any Retro Hot Hatch class vehicle

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Hypermiling: Earn 2 Drafting Skills

Summer #Forzathon March 12-19th Shop

This week, you can pick up the Legendary 2018 Huracán Performante for 650 FP, the Legendary 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 for 450 FP, the Legendary Pink Biker Boots, and the Legendary Pink Biker Helmet. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

The #Forzathon Shop for March 12-19th.

Summer Racing Championship

The #Forzathon March 12-19th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the hard-to-find Hoonigan RS200, the hard-to-find 20178 Honda Civic, the hard-to-find Plymouth Fury, the Legendary Ferrari F50, the hard-to-find 2019 BMW Z4, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] What Can Brown Do For You? Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Hard-to-find Hoonigan RS200 vehicle reward.

What Can Brown Do For You? [Playground Games Seasonal] Summer Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find 2018 Honda Civic vehicle reward

Summer Games [Horizon Seasonal] Next Day Delivery Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find Plymouth Fury reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Next Day Delivery [Horizon Seasonal] Handle with Care Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Ferrari F50 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Handle with Care [Horizonal Seasonal] First-Class Postage Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 2019 BMW Z4vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

First-Class Postage [Seasonal PR Stunt] Hythe House Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Hythe House Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Brookside Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Brookside Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Ambleside Edge Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Ambleside Edge Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

