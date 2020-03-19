Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 19-26: “New Sportscar Experimental”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 19-26th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the 1992 Honda NSX-R! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, March 19th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on March 26th.

Festival Playlist/Autumn Season

It’s autumn again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Autumn Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic McLaren 600LT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Ferrari 250 TR.

As for the Horizon Autumn Season, 50% completion will snag you the TVR Sagaris Forza Edition while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Lamborghini Diablo GTR.

“New Sportscar Experimental” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon March 19-26th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

The Power of Dreams: Own and drive the Japanese supercar that showed the world just what Hondas are capable of, the 1992 Honda NSX-R

With a design vetted by Ayrton Senna, winning 3 Road Sprint events should be no problem for your 1992 Honda NSX-R

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Full of Beans: Earn 1 Awesome Wreckage Skill

Earn 1 Clean Racing Skill Road Runner: Complete a Road Circuit Event

Earn 3 Trading Paint Skills If In Doubt…: Earn 1 Speed Skill

Earn 2 Great Speed Skills Sustained Speed: Earn 2 stars or better in any Speed Zone

Autumn #Forzathon March 19-26th Shop

This week, you can pick up the Legendary 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 for 600 FP, the Epic 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 for 450 FP, the Epic Ode to Joy Car Horn, and the Legendary Wide Eyes Glasses clothing item. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Forza Horizon 4 Autumn #Forzathon Shop March 19-26th

Autumn Racing Championship

The #Forzathon March 19-26th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the hard-to-find Mercedes-Benz X-Class, the hard-to-find 1996 Chevrolet Impala, the hard-to-find AMC Rebel, the hard-to-find 2009 VauxCorsa, the new Exclusive Napier Railton, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Pickup and Play Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Hard-to-find Mercedes-Benz X-Class vehicle reward.

Pickup and Play [Playground Games Seasonal] Autumn Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find 1996 Chevrolet Impala vehicle reward

Autumn Games [Horizon Seasonal] Packaging A Punch Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find AMC Rebel vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Packaging A Punch [Horizon Seasonal] Pizza Boy Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 2009 CauxCorsa vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Pizza Boy [Horizonal Seasonal] Cult Courier Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: New Exclusive Napier Railton vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Cult Courier [Seasonal PR Stunt] Horizon Drag Strip Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Horizon Drag Strip Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Toft Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Toft Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Arthur’s Seat Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Arthur’s Seat Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

