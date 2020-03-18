Clean your screens properly with anti-bacterial Austere Clean & Protect

With COVID-19 on the minds of many, the desire to clean and sanitize has grown as well. We’ve been bombarded with the message of washing hands and keeping things clean, which is a great message to remember. But your sensitive electronics and screens aren’t going to like you much if you use soap and water. This is where Austere Clean & Protect comes into the picture. This anti-bacterial cleaner is safe for your TV screens, mobile screens, and laptops.

If you’re thinking of taking Windex or some other cleaner to your displays and electronics, please just stop. Windex and other household products are just too harsh and can damage sensitive parts of electronics, not to mention coatings on your TV and mobile screens. I’ve been using Austere Clean & Protect for the past few months and just recently found out, it has anti-bacterial properties. Go figure.

Here are the key points on Austere Clean & Protect from the company’s website:

Protect \\ Harsh chemicals can be harmful to your electronics so Austere’s Clean and Protect professional-quality display cleaner only uses gentle, non-damaging ingredients

Harsh chemicals can be harmful to your electronics so Austere’s Clean and Protect professional-quality display cleaner only uses gentle, non-damaging ingredients Chemical-Free \\ We use a gentle blend of effective cleaning ingredients to produce an anti-bacterial, ammonia-free solution that eradicates germs and eliminates static build-up

We use a gentle blend of effective cleaning ingredients to produce an anti-bacterial, ammonia-free solution that eradicates germs and eliminates static build-up Allergen Free/Anti-Bacterial \\ Designed to be kind. Our solution is as safe for your devices as it is for you and your family with our proprietary allergen-free and anti-bacterial solution. You can have peace of mind that our professional quality display cleaner won’t harm you or your sensitive electronics

Designed to be kind. Our solution is as safe for your devices as it is for you and your family with our proprietary allergen-free and anti-bacterial solution. You can have peace of mind that our professional quality display cleaner won’t harm you or your sensitive electronics Clean & Polish Cloth \\ 12”x12”, Scratch-free, streak-free and lint-free. Reusable and machine washable. Our anti-bacterial microfiber cloth cleans your displays gently and thoroughly. Always.

12”x12”, Scratch-free, streak-free and lint-free. Reusable and machine washable. Our anti-bacterial microfiber cloth cleans your displays gently and thoroughly. Always. Lifetime Guarantee \\ We stand behind this product for its lifetime or we’ll give you your money back

Cleans laptops, mobile phones, TVs, and more.

You can pick up a bottle of Austere Clean & Protect for US$19.99 on the company’s website or on Amazon. The bottle is 6.8oz and that should last you for a decent amount of time. You can use it on your laptops, monitors, TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. The included cloth is pretty sweet as well and is gentle on your expensive displays.

What do you think of Austere Clean & Protect anti-bacterial cleaner? Are you going to grab a bottle or two? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.