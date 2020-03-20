Coming to Tubi: COVID-19 edition

So you’re going to be stuck in the house for a bit over the next few weeks. Thanks, COVID-19! What to do, what to do? Well, you do have a giant TV in front of you as well as access to free streaming from Tubi. Binge-watching time!!

If you don’t know what Tubi is yet, you should. This ad-supported free streaming service offers up some pretty decent programming that you might enjoy. It also offers up some old favorites you can’t get on Netflix or Hulu. The beauty of it is, it’s free, albeit with a few ads here and there.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. You can also just stream on your PC or Mac through their website.

Here’s a list of movie titles coming to Tubi in April as well as some of their most-popular and most-streamed titles, perfect to soothe your COVID-19 blues:

Airplane II: The Sequel

The Big Short

Cellular

The Conjuring

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Head of State

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

The Last Witch Hunter

Set It Off, Shaft

Shrek Forever

After

Total Recall

Adventures of TinTin

Rugrats Go Wild

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Brick Mansions

Minority Report

Swordfish

New Jack City

Annabelle

Little Man

Gods of Egypt

Tubi also offers up game shows, family shows, kids content, and a host of other great programming to get your mind off COVID-19. There’s usually something for everyone but you should expect that it’s not all current programming. But that’s not a bad thing, sometimes it’s fun to take a trip back in time.

