Apple announces the new 2020 MacBook Air

With all that is happening around us sometimes we miss things here and there. Our world is in a bit of a tailspin and thinking of new product announcements isn’t always on everyone’s minds. Earlier this week Apple announced the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard but they also announced the new 2020 MacBook Air. We’re a little late bringing you the news but we didn’t think you’d mind much.

It wouldn’t be much of a spring Apple announcement without some sort refreshed MacBook model. The updated 2020 MacBook Air brings faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, and twice the storage. All at a lower price point. The new Magic Keyboard is the same one introduced on the 16″ MacBook Pro in November 2019.

There are two different models for the 2020 MacBook Air, but they both pack in a 13-inch Retina display with Apple’s True Tone display technology. The lower end model comes with a 1.1GHz 10th-generation dual-core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz and 256GB SSD storage. The next model sees the quad-core i5 processor and has a Turbo Boost of up to 3.5GHz and 512GB SSD storage.

If you’re feeling like this still isn’t enough speed or space, you can always opt for the 1.2Ggz quad-core i7 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz and 2TB SSD storage. All models offer the same internal specs including Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X memory, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, the new magic keyboard, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

New MacBook Air with new Magic keyboard

Thanks to the new Magic keyboard coming to the 2020 MacBook Air, the redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1mm of key travel and the inverted “T” arrow keys make it easier for you to work without stopping. Other additional features include a three-mic array for more clear FaceTime calls, support for up to a 6K external display, and advanced stereo speakers.

As for pricing, you can get the new 13-inch 2020 MacBook Air starting at US$999 and going up to US$1,299. At the moment, there are no details for pricing on the i7 version. Orders are starting today through Apple.com or the Apple Store app. If you’d rather wait to order so you can see them in person, they will be in retail stores starting next week.

Source: Apple

