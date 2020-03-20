High-end toilet-tech you never knew you needed

For most people, a toilet is something we only think about when we need it or when it breaks. Or, when there’s a pandemic and everyone is rushing to get toilet paper. However, in this day and age when everything connects to the internet and networks with the rest of the appliances in your home, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing some impressive high-tech toilets.

Here are some examples of high-end toilet tech you didn’t know you needed.

Customizable Bidets

With toilet paper disappearing from store shelves amidst a growing hysteria surrounding a certain virus, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-tech toilet that’s got a built-in customizable bidet. If you’re not familiar with the system, then you probably live in the United States — bidets have been standard in many European homes and hotels for years. These devices use water to clean you after you use the restroom, and air to dry you off, eliminating the need for toilet paper.

Of course, smart toilets provide more than just your typical bidet. Models like the Numi by Kohler offer mood lighting, music, voice commands, seat warming and more. Though adding one to your bathroom will set you back a cool $8,000, much more than a tech-less porcelain throne. Still, you can’t put a price on a fully immersive bathroom experience, can you?

Bluetooth Speakers

Who doesn’t take their phone to the bathroom with them these days? Instead of relying on the speaker in your phone or a pair of headphones, why not sync your device to your toilet’s built-in Bluetooth speaker? That way, the entire house gets to hear the videos or music you’re listening to while you’re doing your business. Maybe some smooth jazz to ease a nauseous tummy or techno to ramp up before a night out on the town?

As a bonus, if you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the bathroom, this speaker could cover up any sounds that might otherwise be embarrassing, a positive side effect.

Smart Seats

Nothing is worse than sitting down on the toilet when you’ve forgotten to put the seat down? However, coming in a close second is the uncomfortable shiver you get when you sit down on icy porcelain, especially when you’re not expecting it. Thankfully, with one of these high-tech toilets, you never have to worry about that issue again. These models come with everything from heated seats to motion-sensors that allow you to raise and lower the seat automatically without having to touch anything.

If you like your toilet, you can skip replacement altogether and opt for a smart seat and lid combination that you can install on any model. It might not have all the same features, like a Bluetooth speaker or Alexa connectivity. Still, the SensoWash from Duravit comes with everything you need, from remote-activated controls to seat warmers.

Wi-Fi Enabled

Have you ever gone to work and worried that you forgot to flush your toilet during your morning ritual? If so, some manufacturers have created a solution. Now you can get a smart toilet that connects to your home Wi-Fi and even your Alexa account, allowing you to control everything from the temperature of the seat warmer to the flushing mechanism remotely.

Wi-Fi-enabled toilets take all the guesswork out of going to the bathroom. Plus, they offer a ton of added convenience and leave room to play household hijinks. However, if you’re wondering whether someone left the toilet seat up, you’ll have to take your phone to the bathroom at 3 am. Still, it might be worth it to make sure you don’t fall in just because someone left the seat up!

When you got to go…

No-Touch Flush

High-tech toilets and other bathroom appliances aren’t just for the home — they can find their place in public restrooms, as well. If you’re working on creating a luxury bathroom, you need a few things. The first is high-quality bathroom partitions that allow your visitors to feel like they’re at home rather than in a public restroom. You also want an ample supply of toilet paper and paper towels, along with some high-tech no-touch flush toilets. To amp up the hygiene levels, you can also invest in hand sanitizer or wipes.

Let’s be honest here — even if public restrooms get cleaned regularly, they’re still fairly gross. No one likes touching the flush handle of a public toilet, which is why you’ll find many of them covered in shoe-prints. No-touch flush toilets allow you to ensure the mess is always flushed, whether the user remembers or not. If you’re worried about clogs, these models may be one of your most cost-effective investments. After the switch, you can say goodbye to those pesky out of order signs.

A High-Tech Toilet You Didn’t Know You Need

Smart toilets might sound like something out of a science fiction movie. However, they’re quickly becoming a reality — even if at $7,000 to $8,000, they’re currently outside the budget of the average homeowner. Still, with toilet paper becoming a luxury that few can find on grocery store shelves, investing in a smart toilet with a bidet could be the best purchase you make all year.

Many of the features might seem a little overwhelming. We’re still not sure why you’d want an Alexa-enabled toilet, though it appeals to a very niche audience. Other aspects, however, like automatic components and seat warmers, make sense. Why weren’t these on toilets before?

We may joke about manufacturers coming up with solutions to problems that we didn’t know existed, but that’s precisely what they’re doing. No more worrying about if you’ll plop into the water on a moonless night, or if you forgot to flush before leaving the house. You can simply offer a voice command or check your smart device. They might seem like cool toys, but these high-tech toilets will add to our daily conveniences. We’re excited to see what this change might mean for the appliance industry in the future.

