Master & Dynamic offering 50% off select products this weekend

It’s a crazy world out there right now and we hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! Our good friends over at Master & Dynamic are also sending thoughts your way. They’re also trying to help where they can by offering 50% off select products from March 20, 2020, until March 22, 2020.

So, if you’ve been eyeballing a Master & Dynamic product for some time now, this could be your chance to own it. The offer is on select products only and the company has set up a specific webpage for this sale which you can find here.

Here are all the details of this awesome sale:

Discount: Save 50% On Select Products (Includes MA770 Wireless Speaker, MW07 True Wireless Earphones, MW60 Wireless Headphones, MW50 Wireless Headphones, MH40 Wired Headphones, Headphone Stands, and Boom Mics)

(Includes MA770 Wireless Speaker, MW07 True Wireless Earphones, MW60 Wireless Headphones, MW50 Wireless Headphones, MH40 Wired Headphones, Headphone Stands, and Boom Mics) URL: https://www.masterdynamic.com/collections/the-wfh-sale

https://www.masterdynamic.com/collections/the-wfh-sale Valid locations : US & Canada / EU / UK

: US & Canada / EU / UK Valid from: 12:00AM EST Friday, March 20 – 11:59 PM EST Sunday, March 22

12:00AM EST Friday, March 20 – 11:59 PM EST Sunday, March 22 Promo Code: WFH50

WFH50 Exclusions: MH40 Wireless Headphones, MW65 ANC Headphones, MW07 PLUS, MW07 GO, MW50+ 2-in-1 Wireless Headphones, and Gift Cards

As you can see, the sale is only for the US, Canada, the EU, and the UK. There is also a list of exclusions. But really, everything you can buy at the 50% discount is listed on the Master & Dynamic WFH sale page.

It’s been a tough few weeks for everyone and while this particular sale won’t fix the main issue, it could certainly put a smile on some folks’ faces. Master & Dynamic headphones are among the best out there and we’ve done several reviews on their gear. You can read our archive reviews if you want to learn more, here.

How are you handling this coronavirus pandemic? Are you socially distancing? Are you locked up in your home?

Best wishes to all, stay healthy and be well during this tough time!

