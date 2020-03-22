Lenovo Smart Display 7 review: Don’t count this little guy out

This isn’t the first Lenovo smart display that we’ve reviewed on this site and likely won’t be the last. We’ve reviewed both the 8 and 10.1″ units in the past and Lenovo has come out with a 7″ display. With a smaller design and Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 also has the ability to show your Google Photos and make video calls with others. Continue to read our full review below.

Specifications

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 has the following specifications:

Design Width x Height: 176mm x 155mm Thickness: 83mm Weight: 675g Color: White I/O Buttons: Microphone-mute, camera shutter, volume +/-

Display Size: 7″ Type: IPS Resolution: SD (1024 x 600) Screen: Touch compatible

Performance Processor: MediaTek 8167S 1.5GHz Internal Storage: 4GB eMMC Memory: 2GB LGDDR3 Audio: 2 x 1.5″ 5W stereo speaker, 1 x passive radiator Microphone: Microphone array

Multimedia Front Camera: 2MP Wide Angle Video Call: 720p

Connectivity WLAN: 1×1 WiFi 802.11 ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0



What’s in the box

Lenovo Smart Display 7

Power adapter

User guide

Design

If you’ve read our reviews on the Smart Display 8 and 10.1 then you’ll notice some differences in size. And not just the screen size. The entire design is changed and smaller on the Smart Display 7.

The 7″ screen is the main attraction on the front of the smart display. It’s encased by some decent sized bezels that aren’t of any annoyance since you likely won’t be staring at the screen for hours. There’s a 2MP webcam in the top bezel. Underneath the screen is the 5W speaker housed behind some cloth material. Lenovo’s logo is on the right-hand side of the speaker covering.

Speaker grill on Smart Display 7

Turning the smart display around you’ll see the power adapter port in the bottom right, a webcam shutter switch at the top, and Lenovo’s logo to the left of the shutter switch. Otherwise, the rest of the unit is plain white.

Looking at the top of the unit is the volume rocker that shows “+” and “-” for volume up and down. There’s also a switch that either turns on or off the microphone for those who want more sense of privacy knowing they aren’t being listened to.

Overall, this smart display is a bit more appealing than the previous models considering this one won’t take up much space wherever you place it.

Display

Out of the smart displays that Lenovo offers, this unit has the smallest screen. It has a 7″ IPS display with a resolution of 1024 x 600. That’s Standard Definition quality compared to the HD and FHD displays that Lenovo has for the 8 and 10″ models.

Privacy shutter covering webcam when not using webcam

As far as the display itself goes, it’s decent. Granted, it’s not the best resolution out there but I don’t expect people to be looking at it consistently and watching shows from Hulu or YouTube. Colors are what they are for an IPS display, meaning reds, blues, greens, etc. are as close to true color as they can be. Black colors are decent with a hint of gray mixed in and white colors are clear. Viewing angles good for those that may be looking at it from the side if you’re following directions for a recipe.

Software

As they did with their other models, Lenovo is using Android Things in the Smart Display 7. If you’re not familiar with Android Things, it’s a modified version of Android that interacts with your voice. You’re still able to use your fingers to move to different screens on the display but that’s about it.

Again, since the main controls are used by your voice, you can ask it a specific instruction such as “what is the weather like today” or “how far is the sun from Earth” and you’ll get a response back. Of course, there is more that you can do than simply asking a question. If you want to see a photo album from your Google Photos, that’ll show up on the screen. Likewise, if you want to watch something on YouTube or Hulu ask for that specific video and the app it’s on.

On top of all this, Google Assistant is integrated into the OS. Once you set up voice recognition, if your voice isn’t already recognized by Google, the smart display will read back your calendar events or any other feeds you have set you through Google.

Setting up the display is done through the Home application on your device. Instructions are simple and self-explanatory. Follow what’s on the screen and the smart display will be set up within minutes.

Sound

Inside this small shell of a smart display, you’re getting two 1.5″ 5W stereo speakers with a passive radiator. Granted, it’s not the largest driver out there but it does push out decent sound.

In terms of using the Smart Display 7 for music, lows are close to non-existent but are noticeable. As for mids and highs, they’re balanced. On that note, if you’re watching a video on Hulu or YouTube, you won’t be getting the greatest sound experience.

For what it’s worth if you plan on using this in the kitchen or your room the sound will do just fine. I wouldn’t suggest that people use this device as the main speaker for sound.

Price

If you’re interested in getting the Lenovo Smart Display 7, it’ll cost you US$99.99. Yes, there are other alternatives out there for around the same price but Lenovo is competing against other companies. I think they priced this just right for what you get.

Wrap Up

At the end of the day, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is another smart display that will provide you information when it comes to your calendar or asking questions and getting an answer. It’s convenient for those who are looking to add something like this to their room or kitchen. Again, for the price, it’s worth picking up despite some of the lower end specs. It’s here to make things easier on you without having to lift a finger and use the screen unless necessary.

Nailed it Slim design that won't take up space

Affordable price

Google Assistant integration

Price Needs work Decent sound

