Infographic: Remote work in the coronavirus economy

Remote work has been growing steadily more popular in the last decade. Between 2005 and 2017 there was a 159% increase in remote work for a number of different reasons. Over the last month, however, we’ve seen that figure surge even higher as we are all reminded to social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you aren’t used to remote working already, chances are you are making the transition anyway. How can you keep on track while making such significant changes to your daily lifestyle?

Remote work has grown in popularity for a number of reasons. First, it virtually eliminates commute times, which leads to savings in terms of both time and money. Flexible working arrangements have been shown:

90% increase morale

77% lower operating costs

50% reduction in sick days

For employees, flexible working arrangements make them more likely than average to be happy with their jobs, help them be more productive, and help ease their general stress loads. In fact, 89% say it helps them to take better care of themselves.

There are still challenges to working remotely, however. One study showed that remote workers reported more feelings of isolation and felt they were not in the loop with what was going on in the office. This study was small, however, and like all things remote working is just something you have to learn to do.

For your hardware, make sure you are working on a WiFi or internet connection that can handle the kinds of tasks you are going to be performing. In your home office, make sure you have an ergonomic setup that is comfortable for daily use.

When it comes to your work, make sure you are communicating effectively with your team with the understanding that things get lost in digital communication and you don’t want to send the wrong message.

There are plenty of tools out there that can help you make an effective transition to remote work. Learn more about them from the infographic below.

Please include attribution to with this graphic.





Source: timetoreply.com

