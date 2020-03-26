Experience your very own Couch-ella with these Tubi live concerts

At this point, I think most of us are sheltering in place which means people are looking for things to do. We’ve covered plenty of movie and TV streaming options already but we completely forgot live concerts. Well, not actual real-time live concerts but recorded live concerts…you get it. Well, Tubi has got you covered and you can have your very own “Couch-ella” at home.

Need to shake things up from being idle on the sofa? Tubi has a variety of live concerts and music documentaries that give the audience the choice to curate their very own “Couch-ella” this month. Tubi

Tubi offers a viable and cost-free streaming option – as a complement to subscription services or an alternative for those wanting to watch budgets. With over 25 million monthly active users, Tubi is the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service (VOD) with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio, including The Bachelor, Thelma & Louise and Monster with Charlize Theron. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Let out some steam and have your own Couch-ella with live concerts and music documentaries currently on Tubi, including:

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

O’Jays Live in Concert

A to Zeppelin: The Led Zeppelin Story

Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce

Kurt & Courtney

Best of Michael Bolton Live

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music

Pharrell – No Beats Unknown

Eminem: A Shady Story

Jay-Z: Reasonable Doubt

Dedmau5: Live @ Earl’s Court

Backstreet Boys: Show Em What You’re Made Of

Steve Aoki: Deadmeat: Live at Roseland Ballroom

Adele: Someone Like Me

Nirvana: Up Close and Personal

U2: Joshua Tree

Akon – Muzik of a Konvict

Kygo: Stole the Show – Director’s Cut

Katy Perry: The is a Part of Me

Encountering Burning Man

Muscle Shoals

Do you plan on having your own Couch-ella with Tubi live concerts? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.