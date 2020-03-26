New on Netflix March 27-April 2: Ozark returns for season 3

Hopefully, you’ve been enjoying our new weekly New on Netflix list to see what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. These days, for some, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a ton of shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March and April 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and March 27-April 2nd list!

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline (NETFLIX FILM): As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (NETFLIX FAMILY): It's the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

Jusqu'au Déclin (NETFLIX FILM) (CA): As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Killing Them Softly (US)

(CA): As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated. Killing Them Softly (US)

Ladies Up (NETFLIX FILM) (CA): Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

Mark of the Devil (NETFLIX FILM) (CA): When two sisters open an ancient book that ushers evil into their midst, a possessed priest wrestling with his own demons becomes their only salvation.

Ozark: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3. There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (NETFLIX FAMILY): When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue? Uncorked (NETFLIX FILM): A young man faces his father’s disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family’s barbecue business.



March 31

Chip and Potato: Season 2 (CA)

Pineapple Express (CA)

Sense and Sensibility (CA)

Step Brothers (CA)

April 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (CA)

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (CA)

The Age of Innocence (CA)

Anger Management (CA)

Bloodsport (US)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (CA)

Cadillac Records (US)

Casper (CA)

Charlie St. Cloud (CA)

Can’t Hardly Wait (US)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (US)

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

Dawn of the Dead (CA)

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader. Dawn of the Dead (CA)

The Death of Stalin (US)

Deep Impact (US)

Dune (CA)

Europa Report (CA)

Evolution (CA)

Far From Heaven (CA)

The Girl with All the Gifts (US)

God’s Not Dead (US)

Gosford Park (CA)

The Hangover (US)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates.

Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Hold on to your top knot and grab your remote for the upcoming six-part sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Executive produced and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger who leads her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire-filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of. From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to “reality” TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.

Hold on to your top knot and grab your remote for the upcoming six-part sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Executive produced and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger who leads her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire-filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of. From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to “reality” TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny. Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (CA)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (CA)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (US)

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4 (US)

Lethal Weapon (US)

Lethal Weapon 2 (US)

Lethal Weapon 3 (US)

Lethal Weapon 4 (US)

Little Children (CA)

Magic Mike (CA)

Maid in Manhattan (CA)

The Matrix (US)

The Matrix Reloaded (US)

The Matrix Revolutions (US)

Minority Report (US)

Molly’s Game (US)

Mortal Kombat (US)

Mud (US)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the Nailed It! kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (US)

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the Nailed It! kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (US)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends (US)

Promised Land (US)

Reservoir Dogs (CA)

Road to Perdition (US)

The Roommate (US)

The Runaways (US)

Salt (US)

School Daze (US)

Sherlock Holmes (US)

The Skulls (CA)

The Social Network (US)

Soul Plane (US)

The Squid and the Whale (CA)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer.

Sunrise in Heaven (US)

After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer. Sunrise in Heaven (US)

Taxi Driver (US)

Troy (CA)

Twins (CA)

Waiting (CA)

We Own The Night (CA)

The Wedding Planner (CA)

Wildling (US)

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (US)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix March 27-April 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what's in store for the week following.

