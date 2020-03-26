Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 26-April 2: “Fond Memories”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon March 26-April 2nd event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in a Retro Rally car of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, March 26th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on April 2nd.

Festival Playlist/Winter Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Winter Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic McLaren 600LT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Ferrari 250 TR.

As for the Horizon Winter Season, 50% completion will snag you the Legendary Toyota 2000GT while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR.

“Fond Memories” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon March 26-April 2nd event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Own and drive a Retro Rally car, each one is an icon of its era Over Crest, Jump Maybe: Leap past the competition! Overtake your opponents while airborne to earn 3 Airborne Pass Skills as you race in a Retro Rally car

Leap past the competition! Overtake your opponents while airborne to earn 3 Airborne Pass Skills as you race in a Retro Rally car Diverted Traffic: That was close! Drift while narrowly avoiding traffic to earn 5 Lucky Escape Skills with your Retro Rally car

That was close! Drift while narrowly avoiding traffic to earn 5 Lucky Escape Skills with your Retro Rally car Pedal to the Metal: Time to test your prowess behind the wheel! Earn a 3 star score at the Derwent Water Speed Zone with your Retro Rally car. Good luck!

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Winter #Forzathon March 26-April 2nd Shop

This week, you can pick up the Rare 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo for 600 FP, the Epic 2018 Italdesign Zerouno for 450 FP, the Epic Clown Dance Emote, and the Legendary Clown Mask clothing item. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Winter Racing Championship

The #Forzathon March 26-April 2nd event brings some new seasonal races, a Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary Maserati Tipo 61, the hard-to-find MINI Countryman, the hard-to-find 2011 DS3 Racing, the hard-to-find BMW M3-GTR, the Epic Back Spring Emote, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Snow Returns Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary Maserati Tipo 61 vehicle reward.

Snow Returns [Showcase Remix] Ride to Anywhere Complete the Showcase Remix event to win a Super Wheelspin reward

Ride to Anywhere [Playground Games Seasonal] Winter Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find MINI Countryman vehicle reward

Winter Games [Horizon Seasonal] This Side Up Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Epic Back Spring Emote reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

This Side Up [Horizon Seasonal] Neither Rain Nor Sleet Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 2011 DS 3 Racing vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Neither Rain Nor Sleet [Horizonal Seasonal] Ice Truckers Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find BMW M3-GTR vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Ice Truckers [Seasonal PR Stunt] The Roman Mile Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

The Roman Mile Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Coppice Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Coppice Speed Zone: Beat the speed zone time to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Rail Yard Ramp Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Rail Yard Ramp Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

