OWC Mercury Elite Pro offers massive storage for creative pros, gamers, SMBs, and families

Whether you’re a creative professional, gamer, SMB, or even just a family, storage can be tough to come by depending on your needs. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage system offers massive storage options up to 16TB to easily store your creative files, games, work files, photos, videos, and more.

Featuring a rugged, solid aluminum enclosure, the Mercury Elite Pro supports 3.5-inch high-performance 7200RPM hard drives up to 16TB in capacity. Creative professionals can use the drive, with its 283MB/s read/write speed, for creative video and photography work. Gamers can use it as an external hard drive with their Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles to store even more games locally. Families can also find use with the drive by using it to store photos and even stream music or videos to their smart TVs.

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage system.

With 1TB of Mercury Elite Pro hard drive capacity, you can store (depending on photo/video/game size of course):

200,000 photos

250,000 standard quality songs

38,000 high quality songs

200 high-definition movies

85 minutes of 4K RAW footage

41.6 hours of GoPro 4K footage

4.3 million MS Office documents

24 PS4/Xbox games

This external storage system supports both vertical and horizontal orientation. This drive also supports both Apple’s Time Machine and Windows File History backup features, making it a great option for backups as well.

In summary, highlights of the OWC Mercury Elite Pro include:

Pro-grade performance: up to 283MB/s real-world speed

up to 283MB/s real-world speed Spacious: up to 16TB capacity for music, videos, photos, business files, and game storage

up to 16TB capacity for music, videos, photos, business files, and game storage Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready Quiet: heat-dissipating brushed aluminum chassis and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation

heat-dissipating brushed aluminum chassis and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation Rugged: built-in shock isolation protects drive

built-in shock isolation protects drive Space efficient: includes matching vertical stand

includes matching vertical stand Flexible: includes non-skid rubber feet for secure horizontal use

includes non-skid rubber feet for secure horizontal use Compatible: use with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines; PS4 and Xbox consoles; and Smart TVs.

use with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines; PS4 and Xbox consoles; and Smart TVs. Deployment ready: pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step certification

pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step certification Peace of Mind Ownership: Up to 3 Year Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery and lifetime US-based live support

Now available from MacSales.com, the external storage solution starts at US$49 for the DIY enclosure option and ranges between $109-$549 for 1TB through 16TB options.

What do you think about the OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage solution? Do you think you’ll be picking one up for your creative, gaming, small business, or family needs? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.