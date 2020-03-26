Entertainment / Movies / TV

Streaming free on IMDb TV April 2020

Posted on

Here we go with our ongoing what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for April 2020.

March is nearly over and April is upon us, it feels like 2020 is just blasting by. Sadly, that feeling of everything moving quickly has either gotten more intense or slower given our current world situation. Because of COVID-19, many of us are stuck at home. But that means we can now enjoy all of the great streaming options on IMDb TV and here’s what’s streaming free in April 2020. Be sure to check out our compiled list of streaming services over on Newsweek.

This April, over 50 movies and 6 binge-worthy TV series debut on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service:

Binge-Worthy TV Series 

Seasons 1-5 of the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek dropped on IMDb TV on March 21.  Starting April 1 all seasons of Little House on the Prairie, Ally McBeal, Army Wives, Terra Nova and Witches of East End are available.

Timeless Favorites

When you are feeling nostalgic and want an old-school classic, IMDb TV in April delivers with Airplane!Dirty Rotten ScoundrelsNow and ThenReal GeniusRoad HouseStaying Alive, Summer School and The NeverEnding Story all available on April 1.

Family Friendly Titles 

IMDb TV will provide the entertainment on family movie night with Addams Family ValuesElfThe King and IMegamindMonsters vs. AliensMy GirlMy Girl 2New York MinuteOpen Season 3Open Season: Scared SillySpider-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all available on April 1.

April 2020 IMDb TV month streaming
Airplane is coming!

What’s streaming free on IMDb TV April 2020

Here’s the complete list of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV in April 2020:

Are you going to watch IMDb TV in April? Do you enjoy our streaming free series? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top