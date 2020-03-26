March is nearly over and April is upon us, it feels like 2020 is just blasting by. Sadly, that feeling of everything moving quickly has either gotten more intense or slower given our current world situation. Because of COVID-19, many of us are stuck at home. But that means we can now enjoy all of the great streaming options on IMDb TV and here’s what’s streaming free in April 2020. Be sure to check out our compiled list of streaming services over on Newsweek.

This April, over 50 movies and 6 binge-worthy TV series debut on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service:

Binge-Worthy TV Series

Seasons 1-5 of the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek dropped on IMDb TV on March 21. Starting April 1 all seasons of Little House on the Prairie, Ally McBeal, Army Wives, Terra Nova and Witches of East End are available.

Timeless Favorites

When you are feeling nostalgic and want an old-school classic, IMDb TV in April delivers with Airplane!, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Now and Then, Real Genius, Road House, Staying Alive, Summer School and The NeverEnding Story all available on April 1.

Family Friendly Titles

IMDb TV will provide the entertainment on family movie night with Addams Family Values, Elf, The King and I, Megamind, Monsters vs. Aliens, My Girl, My Girl 2, New York Minute, Open Season 3, Open Season: Scared Silly, Spider-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all available on April 1.

Airplane is coming!

What’s streaming free on IMDb TV April 2020

Here’s the complete list of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV in April 2020:

