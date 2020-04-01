Dark Sky weather app purchased by Apple, Android version being shuttered

Dark Sky has become my go-to weather app of the past few years and now it is under new ownership. Dark Sky is probably one of the best, if not the best, weather app for your smartphone. The app was made for both iOS and Android but that is going to change really soon.

Apple has purchased the company and the Android version of the app will no longer be available for download. Support for the Android version of Dark Sky will continue for existing users up until July 1, 2020, when the app will simply shut down for Android users.

Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone. The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund. DarkSkyBlog

Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue until July 1, 2020, on the Dark Sky website. The website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. The company is also informing iOS users that the app is now under the Apple Privacy Policy so be sure to review those guidelines when you have time.

It’s disappointing that the Android version is being killed as I know there were plenty of users of the app.

