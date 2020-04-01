New on Netflix April 3-9: Action-comedy Coffee & Kareem debuts

Hopefully, you’ve been enjoying our new weekly New on Netflix list to see what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. These days, for most, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and April 3-9th!

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (NETFLIX FILM): While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, Coffee & Kareem is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier.

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, Coffee & Kareem is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier. La casa de papel: Part 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. Money Heist: The Phenomenon (NETFLIX FILM ): This film takes a look at why and how Money Heist sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

): This film takes a look at why and how Money Heist sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (NETFLIX FAMILY): A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy. StarBeam (NETFLIX FAMILY): A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

April 4

Angel Has Fallen (US)

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (US)

April 6

The Big Show Show (NETFLIX FAMILY): Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): They’ve leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.

And there you have the New on Netflix April 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? How have you been spending your self-isolation or shelter-in-place days? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.