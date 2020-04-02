Lenovo’s 2020 Legion laptop lineup will feature NVIDIA and Intel’s latest tech

The Legion laptop lineup of devices from Lenovo are some of the best and affordable gaming machines available. We’ve done more than a few reviews on these machines and now the new 2020 Legion laptop lineup is looking better than ever. Lenovo has just announced that the latest tech from NVIDIA and Intel will be featured in this year’s lineup.

The Legion laptop lineup is expected to see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design and up to new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

Powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design on the new Lenovo Legion 7i laptop, gamers will enjoy higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today’s AAA games. Its sibling, the new Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo Legion’s new gaming PCs will also support NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology for smoother, tear-free gameplay. Both new Lenovo Legion laptops will offer up to the latest 10 th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors too. The Legion laptop lineup will also feature NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Advanced Optimus dynamically detects GPU workloads and automatically connects either the NVIDIA GPU (for demanding workloads) or the IGP (for light workloads) to the display. This helps to preserve battery life when light workload applications are running and delivers maximum performance and framerates when games are being played.

The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with the RTX 2060 GPU option will be available starting at US$999. Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will be available starting at US$1199. This is typical pricing for Lenovo and very affordable. Availability will vary by region, so be sure to check out Lenovo’s website.

