Infographic: The mental health effects of self-isolating

For many of us, quarantine/self-isolating is the new normal. Instead of going out to dinner with friends and family, we are instead having dinner at home while on FaceTime with our families. We have a lot to be thankful for – food, shelter, water, and the internet to keep us occupied – but it can still be a struggle, especially if we don’t know whether there will be jobs to go back to when this is all over. While you are sitting at home pondering the fate of the world, it’s important to take steps to look after your mental health.

Social distancing and self-isolating don’t have to mean social isolation, but many haven’t gotten that message yet. Self-isolating is deadly itself, and it can increase your risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Type II Diabetes, mental health and more if it persists over an extended period of time.

In order to fight back against the feeling of social isolation, it’s important to establish some new routines. First, try to change into day clothes when you wake up so you aren’t sitting around in your pajamas all day long. It can be fun the first few days, but after a while, it can get depressing. Changing into day clothes sends a signal to your brain that it’s time to do daytime things.

If you are fortunate enough to be able to work from home, don’t work from a place where you ordinarily relax or sleep as that can confuse your brain and lead to more anxiety and sleeplessness. Designate a spot for working and use that spot only for work if you can.

If you aren’t working, try to establish a routine. Regular tasks like cooking and cleaning have to be done anyway, and it’s a lot better for your mental health to schedule those things and then stick to it.

Learn more about protecting your mental health under quarantine/self-isolation from the infographic below.

