Wax Whacker wants you to keep your earbuds clean

With all of the doom and gloom in the air from the mainstream media reporting on coronavirus, sometimes we just need something to get our mind off the craziness and maybe provide us with a little comic relief. So let’s talk about your earbuds, shall we? At least Wax Whacker wants to talk about your earbuds and how disgusting they are.

You know the nasty little bits of ear wax you leave behind on them? That stuff just likes to crust up and stick in your favorite pair of earbuds. Wax Whacker is here to provide its best way to clean the gunk and remove the junk.

In its promo video, Wax Whacker advises against using toothpicks, paper clips, toothbrushes, and other tools to clean those earbuds out. The company claims its tool is safe for your devices and will get them squeaky clean. Check out the full promo below:

The current solutions just don’t work. Stop using toothpicks, toothbrushes, or paperclips to clean your expensive earbuds. These “tools” can damage your earbuds and still don’t get them as clean as you’d like. The Wax Whacker is a simple solution that will clean your AirPods without damaging or scratching them. The Wax Whacker uses special brush heads that remove the build-up of grime and wax in the hard to reach crevices of your earbuds to help restore them to their original great sound and look! Wax Whacker

Now, I’m really not sure who would want this product, but it is possible some may actually use it. I’m all for cleaning your ears BEFORE you use your earbuds but who knows, maybe I’m in the minority on that one. I do know that sometimes ear wax can make its way on to earbuds, but I’ve never seen the extreme cases that Wax Whacker displays here.

At any rate, the company is offering the device for free on its website, just pay shipping and handling.

