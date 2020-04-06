The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is now available at Best Buy

The unassuming Chromebook has come a long way since the early days of 2011. They’ve not only gained steam over the past few years but they’ve also improved in build-quality and design. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a prime example of these improvements. Now, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Chromebook for sale at Best Buy stores and online.

The core of this device is still Chrome OS but it is the other features that make this device a premium machine. Here are just a few of the key features (provided by Samsung) you’ll find on this particular Chromebook from Samsung:

* AMOLED display: Galaxy Chromebook’s AMOLED display is the first-ever featured on a Chromebook and delivers 4K UHD resolution for a cinema-like viewing experience for those watching a movie from home, or video conferencing. * Powerful performance: Galaxy Chromebook comes packed with productivity tools, such as the built-in pen that lets users work from the device, however they want. The latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor and Intel® Wi-Fi 6, also means users’ productivity will be uninterrupted. * Seamless Chrome OS experience: This device brings the best mobile features into a PC form factor. College students can enjoy a more seamless and collaborative learning experience through Chrome OS features like Google Drive functionality, and working professionals can take advantage of Google Assistant to manage their schedules. * High-end design: Available in a stunning Fiesta Red, or more subdued Mercury Gray, and measuring just 9.9mm thick, Galaxy Chromebook is made to withstand the everyday wear-and-tear thanks to its durable aluminum body. Samsung

This 4K Chromebook is going to set you back US$999 but it is also one of the most premium Chromebooks on the market. You can pick these up now at Best Buy online, Best Buy stores, or on Samsung’s own website.

